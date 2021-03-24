Athiya Shetty spills the beans on ‘Skin Service’ tips and we are loving the glow

If you are searching for a skincare tip that not only acts as a powerful antioxidant but may also be effective at reducing UV damage, look no further as actor Athiya Shetty has the perfect solution. In a video, Athiya shared an easy skincare routine to nourish and hydrate skin and we can’t wait to include it into our beauty routine.

Taking to her social media handle, Athiya shared the video featuring her in a pink and white spaghetti top teamed with a pair of ripped denim jeans. The video opens to the actor sitting with a pack of Vitamin E tablets, an empty bowl and a pair of scissors.

Taking out a tablet, Athiya cut it from between to squeeze out its gel into the bowl. Dipping her fingers directly into it, Athiya applied the gel on her cheekbones. Glowing like a true diva, Athiya shared in the caption, “Vitamin E is an excellent anti-oxidant! It nourishes and hydrates your skin. This worked brilliantly for me I hope it does for you too (sic).”

However, the actor cautioned, “PLEASE consult your dermatologist or doctor before using it (sic).”

Benefits:

Apart from acting as a serum and providing enough moisture to your face, applying Vitamin E tablet on face, especially overnight, works as an anti-aging treatment. It can also be used to spot-treat a blemish. From being an antioxidant to having anti-inflammatory properties, Vitamin E helps cells to regenerate and is also great to inhibit the growth of facial hair.

Not only does it keep the skin clean and free from acne but also boosts hair growth. Hence, it is the best health supplement for skin and hair.

