Ayurveda day: ‘My way of life,’ writes Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput lives by Ayurveda. Ayurveda Day is being celebrated on November 2 for this year. Every year, Ayurveda day is observed on Dhanwantri Jayanti with the aim of creating awareness in today’s generation on the power of Ayurveda and promoting the principals of Ayurveda on healing.

Mira Rajput celebrated Ayurveda day with a long post describing how Ayurveda works and how it has changed her life with healing and wellness. “Ayurveda is the science of life. It is a way of life. My way of life. It’s not just Amla, Neem and Ashwagandha or churans, rasas and lepas. It is Prakriti (individual constitution you were born with), Vikruti (current state of balance or disbalance), our journey through different stages of life Bala, Madhya and Jirna, and Ritu (season),” read an excerpt of Mira’s post.

She also added how Ayurveda helps in finding oneself and helps the process of self-realisation, thereby speeding up evolution of the mind and body. “It is the process of “knowing thyself” and the continuous evolution of the self. Ayurveda is the ultimate exercise of self-realisation,” she added.

Mira shared a picture of herself smiling with all her heart and celebrated Ayurveda day. In a white attire, handwoven in bright colours of pink and blue, Mira looked happy in the picture. Take a look:

Mira further added how the integral part of the ayurvedic process is digestion – not just of the body, but also of the mind and soul. “Interestingly at the ‘heart’ of Ayurveda is Digestion. It isn’t just what the body (sharir) feeds on, but what the mind (satwa), the senses (indriya) and the spirit (atma) digest too,” read her post.

Ayurvedic process is done in harmony with nature. It helps in finding the internal balance in oneself, at par with the nature one is in. “It is as much about internal balance, as it is about harmony with nature and being in-tune with it; the movement of the sun, seasons, the quality of the wind, the virya (inherent quality) of the produce and the way the body responds to it,” Mira wrote.

“Eat with your heart, digest with your soul and heal through the gut,” wrote Mira and wrapped her post on Ayurveda day. She further wished her Instagram family of Dhanteras and said that the real wealth is the health we bear.

