Ayurveda expert on best time to eat pineapple, incredible benefits of fruit

Pineapple or ananas, the sweet, juicy and a bit tangy fruit with a bitter and burning aftertaste has multitude of benefits for your body and overall health. The compound bromelain - which is basically a mixture of enzymes - present in it may alter your tastebuds for a while, but it does its job well inside the body. It helps the body break down and digest proteins, aid in digestion, protect against harmful diseases, and reduce inflammation. The word ananas is said to have originated from Brazil from where the fruit made it way to South America and then to Europe. Pineapple on the other hand seems to have originated in Spain where people though the fruit resembled a pine cone. (Also read: Eating nothing but pineapple for weight loss? Know side effects from dietician)

In Ayurveda, pineapples are appreciated for its anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-cancerous qualities. In her recent Instagram post, Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar talked about the benefits of the fruit and best time to eat it.

Ayurveda and pineapple

She also listed the Ayurvedic properties of pineapple which are:

Rasa (Taste) - Madhura (Sweet), Amla Sour)

Guna (Qualities) - Guru (Heavy for digestion), Snigdha (Slimy/sticky)

Vipaka (Post Digestive effect)- Madhura

Veerya (Potency) - Sheeta (Cold)

Karma (Actions) - Vatapitta shamaka (balances vata & pitta dosha)

Benefits of Pineapple

Dr Bhavsar also talked about incredible benefits of pineapple:

- It relieves constipation, renal caculi, UTI fatigue, fever, anorexia, indigestion, PMS, menstrual cramps, excessive thirst, abdominal ache, intestinal worms, jaundice.

- It's good for digestion, diabetes, cholesterol, heart diseases/

- Its high Vitamin C helps create and maintain collagen which is responsible for good skin and hair.

- Pineapples contain a special enzyme called bromelain which helps reduce mucus buildup in the respiratory tracts and sinus cavities. It helps in cold and cough.

- It helps reduce blood pressure and maintain heart health due to presence of ample potassium in it.

- It is good for bones due to presence of manganese.

- It helps improve immunity due to the presence of antioxidants and a wide variety of vitamins, minerals and enzymes such as bromelain that collectively improves immunity, reduces inflammation and quickens healing.

Best time to eat pineapples

One must be careful to not consume pineapples on empty stomach first thing in the morning as it can cause acidity. Dr Bhavsar also suggests the best time to eat the fruit for reaping maximum benefits.

"Best time to have it: As a mid-morning snack (around 10-11 am) or an evening snack (Around 4:30 pm)," she says.

