Ayurveda expert on best ways to consume fennel seeds for digestion, heart health

Fennel or saunf unlike other spices is cooling and refreshing in nature and is known for strengthening the digestion fire and balance doshas. Fennel seeds are traditionally used as mouth freshener post meals and also eases digestive process. However, in many cuisines, saunf is used to lend a unique flavour and aroma to the dish and in many delicacies is used as a secret ingredient. Like many other spices fennel seeds have been used for both culinary and medicinal purposes since time immemorial. Fennel seeds are native to the Mediterranean region but are now grown in many other parts of the world. The seeds have a slightly sweet and licorice-like flavour, making them popular in Indian and Middle Eastern dishes as well as in European baked goods and liqueurs. (Also read: 4 signs of health trouble your nails can show as per Ayurveda)

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her recent Instagram post talks about benefits of fennel seeds and best way to eat them.

"In Ayurveda, it holds a special role in digestion. Because of its cooling and sweet properties, it specifically strengthens and warms agni (the digestive fire) without provoking pitta. And as a tridoshic herb, fennel is also balancing for vata and kapha, making it a great digestive choice for anyone to keep on hand. Fennel is also helpful for anyone experiencing post-digestive discomfort from excess vata by redirecting apana vayu downwards," says Dr Bhavsar.

She also listed the medicinal qualities of fennel seeds saying they are light to digest, oily, sweet, pungent and bitter.

Benefits of saunf or fennel seeds

The Ayurveda expert says fennel seeds improve strength and immunity, useful in bleeding disorders due to excess heat, improves digestion, good for heart and is considered a cardiac tonic, and useful in relieving pain during menses.

"As further support for women, fennel has a specific effect on rasa dhatu, promoting the flow of breast milk in nursing mothers," says Dr Bhavsar.

The Ayurveda expert adds that fennel seeds also relieve krumi (worms), baddhavit (constipation), anila (Vata/bloating), daha (burning sensation), aruchi (Anorexia, lack of interest in food), chardi (vomiting) and kasa (cough, cold). The sattvic qualities of fennel seeds as per Ayurveda are said to refresh the mind and promote mental alertness, and also considered to be rejuvenating for the eyes.

"In the respiratory system, fennel even reduces aggravated kapha that congests the lungs," says Dr Bhavsar.

Best ways to consume fennel seeds:

Dr Bhavsar also suggests way you can add fennel seeds to your diet.

Best way to consume it:

- Have 1 tsp post meals for health to aid digestion

- You can also make a CCF tea from saunf for weight-loss, diabetes, PCOS, thyroid, cholesterol and other gut issues.

- You can also have saunf as a sharbat for cooling down in case of severe pitta/heat issues.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter