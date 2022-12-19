Ayurveda expert on home remedies to improve iron levels

Iron plays an important role in the body as it fuels haemoglobin, a type of protein that is found in red blood cells of our body and helps in blood production. Haemoglobin in turn helps in transferring oxygen in the blood from lungs to the tissues. Without sufficient iron in our blood, this process of oxygen transportation may suffer which could lead to fatigue. Less haemoglobin in your red blood cells causes iron-deficiency anaemia, the most common type of anaemia. (Also read: 5 signs of iron deficiency in your skin, hair and nails)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Heavy menstruation in women, pregnancy, poor diet, or certain health conditions could lead to iron deficiency. One who has low iron levels in the body may feel tired, fatigued, short on breath, tingling in feet, tongue pain or swelling, irregular heartbeat, brittle nails or headache. While iron supplements are recommended for those who are deficient in it, there are some effective home remedies that can help restore iron levels in your body.

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her recent Instagram post talked about natural sources of iron people can include in their diet to overcome iron deficiency.

1. Beets and carrots

Beetroot Raita (istockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

We all know about high iron in these two.

Recipe

In a blender add about one cup of chopped beetroots and carrots, blend well, strain the juice and mix a teaspoon of lemon juice and drink this amazing juice regularly in the morning. Lemon juice adds to the Vitamin C content and enhances the absorption of iron.

2. Moringa Leaves

Moringa (Pixabay)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How to consume it

Moringa leaves are imbued with ample amounts of iron, Vitamins A, C and magnesium. Just have 1 tsp moringa leaf powder every day in morning on empty stomach.

2. Dates, figs and raisins

Raisins (Pixabay)

This amazing dry fruit combination comes with richness of iron, magnesium, copper, and vitamins A and C.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How to consume it

Have 2-3 overnight soaked dates, 2 figs and a tablespoon of raisins as a snack or with your breakfast which provide you with instant energy and augment iron levels.

4. Wheatgrass

Wheatgrass contains iron, calcium, magnesium and amino acids. It helps in reducing blood pressure and promoting higher metabolism of the body. (Unsplash)

It provides an excellent source of beta-carotene, vitamin K, folic acid, calcium, iron, protein, and fibre, vitamin C, many of the B vitamins, and contains a variety of blood-building factors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How to consume it

Just having it 1 tsp (3-5 gms) daily first thing in the morning guarantees improvement in your hb & protection to your immune system.

5. Sesame seeds (black til)

Sesame seeds (Pixabay)

They are loaded with iron, copper, zinc, selenium and vitamin B6, folate and E.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How to consume it

Take about 1 tablespoon of black sesame seeds, dry roast, blend with a teaspoon of honey & ghee and roll into a ball. Have this nutritious laddoo regularly to boost your iron levels.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter