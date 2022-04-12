Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ayurveda expert on tips to boost calcium levels naturally
health

Ayurveda expert on tips to boost calcium levels naturally

Not having enough calcium can cause a number of health issues in children and adults. Here are some natural sources of calcium, suggested by Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar.
Vitamin D facilitates intestinal absorption of calcium along with phosphate and magnesium ions and in its absence dietary calcium is not absorbed efficiently(Shutterstock, Pixabay)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 03:24 PM IST
ByParmita Uniyal

Apart from maintaining bone and teeth health, calcium plays a key role in other body functions such as blood clotting, regulating heart rhythm and healthy nerve functioning. Not having enough calcium can cause a number of health issues in children and adults. Some of the signs of calcium deficiency are feeling tired, facing dental issues, dry skin, muscle cramps among other things. (Also read: Don't ignore these warning signs of calcium deficiency)

"Generally, people suffering from thyroid, hair fall, joint pain, metabolic disorders (poor gut health), hormonal issues, undergoing HRT (hormone replacement therapy), women during/post menopause suffer from calcium deficiency," writes Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her latest Instagram post.

At times deficiency of calcium is also observed due to lack of Vitamin D. Dr Bhavsar says Vitamin D facilitates intestinal absorption of calcium along with phosphate and magnesium ions and in its absence dietary calcium is not absorbed efficiently.

"Vitamin D allows your body to absorb calcium. Calcium is necessary for building strong bones, teeth and even hair. According to ayurveda, hair and nails are bi-product (mala) of asthi (bones). So even hair health depends on calcium. Calcium regulates muscle contractions, nerve functions and heart beats and even helps in blood clotting," says the Ayurveda expert.

Dr Bhavsar says one should get sunshine for at least 20 mins for getting Vitamin D. She says the best time for sun soaking is early morning (at the time of sunrise) and evening (sunset time).

According to Dr Dixa Bhavsar, these are the top 4 natural sources of calcium:

1. Amla

Amla is is extremely rich in Vitamin C, iron and calcium. You can have it in any form you like- raw fruit, juice, powder, sharbat, etc.

The expert, however, says since amla is sour in taste, it is not recommended for people with joint pain.

2. Moringa

Moringa leaves are imbued with ample amounts of calcium, iron, vitamins A, C and magnesium. Just have 1 tsp moringa leaf powder everyday in morning on empty stomach. Since it is hot in nature, pitta people should have it with caution.

3. Sesame seeds

Take about 1 tablespoon of black/white sesame seeds, dry roast, blend with a teaspoon of jagery and ghee and roll into a ball. Have this nutritious ladoo regularly to boost your calcium levels.

4. Milk

Milk is the best and easily available source of calcium that is easily absorbed by the body. A glass of milk everyday keeps your calcium issues at bay.

Normal calcium level ranges from 8.5 to 10.2 mg/dl.

Topics
ayurveda vitamin d
