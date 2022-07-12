Ayurveda expert shares effective home remedies to treat gut issues

Our gut health is connected to our overall health and it's important to pay attention to digestive issues considering failing to address them could put us at several health risks. All the foods that we eat is broken down in gut and delivered to different parts of our body, including brain, as nutrients. Our body may not get the required nutrients in case of poor digestive health. Also, the gut microbiota can prevent invasions by pathogen and fight against infections caused by foreign microorganisms. (Also read: Foods to get rid of constipation naturally and ease bowel movement)

There is no wonder poor gut health is at times the root cause of many diseases be it physical or psychological. There are many reasons why our digestive health suffers from seasonal change, travelling, work stress to faulty lifestyle choices. In monsoon, our metabolism is sluggish and that could lead to a number of digestive issues from acidity, bloating, constipation to stomach ache.

Many gut issues could be resolved with easy home remedies. Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar offers tips to get rid of gut issues naturally.

1. Indigestion (for all digestive issues): CCF Tea works fine for all gut issues. Give it a try and see how you feel.

2. Bloating: Take 1 tsp each of ajwain, cumin, fennel and mix them together. Boil the mix in water and sip on this herbal tea. It will take care of your bloating issues.

3. Constipation: Methi seeds are said to be very effective in tackling constipation issues. Soak 1 tsp of methi seeds overnight and have them next morning. A glass of milk with ghee or castor oil at bedtime would also work well for constipation.

4. Acidity: For acidity, one can try a mix of fennel and coriander tea or any one of them.

5. Anorexia: Mix a pinch of shunthi (dry ginger), a pinch of salt with a little bit of lemon and your appetite shall return soon.

6. Nausea: Ginger tea and mint tea are considered effective for getting rid of nausea. You can have any one of these.

7. Headache: Mint tea or ajwain tea can prevent headaches.

8. Abdominal ache: One can have have ajwain, mint or ginger tea to treat abdominal ache.

