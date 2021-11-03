'Ayurveda means the signs of life'

On the occasion of National Ayurveda Day yesterday, Hindustan Times’ radio network Fever 104 FM organised Bounce Back Bharat — Ayurveda digital conclave and invited spiritual leader, author and NGO Isha Foundation’s Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. In conversation with Sharat Bhattatiripad, vice president, radio programming at Fever FM, Sadhguru shared profound thoughts on Ayurveda and its significance. Excerpts from the interview:

Does it make sense for Allopathy and Ayurveda to work hand in glove?

I would not say they should work hand in glove, but they should work hand in hand... well unfortunately people are getting seriously committed to one system or the other. A person who is sick doesn’t care what is your system; he just wants to be healthy and be back on his feet. So, which is the best system is not the point. We may be human beings, but still, we have unique types of bodies. Not considering the art of treating all of them as one shot, is a very good way of handling things... Right now, this whole debate is going on ‘Are you for vaccine or anti-vaccine?’. It’s becoming like two different religions. Essentially, whatever chemicals we put into the system, whatever treatment we do, there is a certain amount of damage and loss in the system. But, definitely, it’s a better option than being dead... Infections are there, there are no two ways about it.

What is the significance of fasting, and is intermittent fasting a legitimate way of fasting?

Fasting essentially means giving a break to the system because the level of digestive process that’s happening within the system is such that when the digestive process is on, other systems including your brain power comes down a little; when the stomach is full, you become little dull or sleepy. Above all, the excretory system does not function as well as it would otherwise when the stomach is empty. Here I’m also talking about the cells that are constantly trying to get rid of their impurities and put more oxygen for blood flow. In the yogic system, a minimum gap between two meals should be eight hours. If this isn’t possible, for most humans five to six hours gap is a must. Do I call this fasting? No, I call this sensible eating. I’ve managed to do this from the age of 19, and now I’m 64, and I weigh the same as I was when 19. Just that there were a lot of muscles on the shoulder, but it has come down a little bit due to too much sedentary activity in a day.

This ‘intermittent fasting’ became a popular term because a Japanese researcher came up with this. Well, we have been talking about this forever. In yogic systems, we always knew the significance of not eating compulsively. Whatever you drive as a ride, you only go to a gas station when you need to fill the tank, not when it’s full.

What would be your message to all our readers?

Ayurveda means the signs of life. ‘Ayur’ means the span of life of people essentially staying healthy... Both life and death are inclined to keep the life process stronger than the process of death. This is what Ayurveda is about. It means a system or science to enhance the life process so that death is kept at bay, as far as possible; nobody can really skip death...

In Ayurveda, we say that every leaf, every root, every buck, everything that’s found on the planet has medicinal value. Only a few things we have learnt to use, because everything is of the same structure, which is fundamentally the design of life. If you want to be healthy, you must eat that kind of cellular structure, which is farthest away from your own; this always works as medicinal and health generating. Plant life is farthest away... If you have to eat animals, the first and the best thing to eat is water-born creatures, anything that is mammal has a significant impact on who you are and your health and well-being. Namaskaram, stay healthy and well.

