Best fitness deals: Get up to 68% off on treadmills, top 10 options

Treadmills have become a staple for home fitness enthusiasts, offering convenience and versatility in achieving fitness goals. The allure of having a treadmill at home lies in its accessibility; it's a go-to solution for those seeking to incorporate cardio workouts into their daily routine without the constraints of weather or time. With various models available, selecting the right treadmill depends on individual preferences like space, features and budget. Fitness deals: Get mega discount on a range of treadmills for home use.

Amazon's fitness deals often present an opportune time to invest in a home treadmill. These deals frequently offer discounts and bundled packages, making it an attractive option for buyers. Whether it's during Black Friday, Prime Day, or other promotional events, these periods provide a chance to snag quality treadmills at competitive prices. Additionally, Amazon's vast selection allows users to compare different brands, read reviews, and select models that suit their specific needs.

When considering a treadmill purchase during these deals, it's essential to prioritize key features such as motor power, cushioning, incline options, and space-saving designs. Many treadmills now come with interactive features like built-in workout programmes, Bluetooth connectivity, and compatibility with fitness apps, enhancing the overall workout experience. Plus, the convenience of having a treadmill at home ensures consistent access to exercise, which contributes significantly to long-term fitness goals.

Investing in a home treadmill during Amazon's fitness deals not only offers financial benefits but also promotes a healthier lifestyle. The accessibility and convenience of having a personal workout space at home can motivate individuals to maintain their fitness routines. As people increasingly prioritize health and wellness, seizing these deals can be a smart way to kickstart or upgrade one's home fitness setup, making exercise more accessible and enjoyable.

We have curated a list of top 10 of options from Amazon. Check them out and pick whichever you like.



1) Lifelong FitPro LLTM111 (2.5 HP Peak) Motorized Treadmill for Home with 12 preset Workouts, Max Speed 14km/hr., Bluetooth Speaker Max. User Weight 110kg, 1 Year Manufacturer's Warranty



The Lifelong FitPro LLTM111 offers a comprehensive home workout experience. With a robust 2.5 HP peak motor and a top speed of 14 km/hr, it suits various fitness levels. Its 12 preset workouts diversify exercise routines, while the Bluetooth speaker adds entertainment. Accommodating users up to 110 kg, it ensures durability and stability. The added 1-year manufacturer's warranty signifies confidence in its quality. This treadmill combines performance, versatility, and entertainment features, making it an attractive choice for those seeking an all-inclusive home fitness solution in India.

Specifications of Lifelong FitPro LLTM111:

Motor: 2.5 HP Peak

Maximum Speed: 14 km/hr

Preset Workouts: 12 programs

User Weight Capacity: Up to 110 kg

Additional Feature: Bluetooth Speaker

Warranty: 1 Year Manufacturer's Warranty



Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Diverse Workout Programs: 12 preset workouts cater to varied fitness goals. Limited Speed Range: Maximum speed might be insufficient for advanced runners. Entertainment Integration: Bluetooth speaker for music or audio during workouts. Size and Space: It might be bulky for smaller living spaces or apartments.

2) Lifelong FitPro (2.5 HP Peak) Manual Incline Motorized Treadmill for Home with 12 preset Workouts, Max Speed 12km/hr. Bluetooth Speaker|Max. User Weight 100Kg, (LLTM09)

The Lifelong FitPro (LLTM09) presents a versatile home workout option with a 2.5 HP peak motor and a top speed of 12 km/hr. Boasting 12 preset workouts, it caters to various fitness levels and goals, offering diverse exercise routines. Its manual incline feature adds intensity options to workouts. Equipped with a Bluetooth speaker, it blends entertainment seamlessly with exercise. Accommodating users up to 100 kg, it assures stability. This treadmill combines performance, workout variety, and entertainment features, making it a compelling choice for home fitness enthusiasts seeking a balanced workout experience.

Specifications of Lifelong FitPro (LLTM09):

Motor: 2.5 HP Peak

Maximum Speed: 12 km/hr

Preset Workouts: 12 programs

Manual Incline: Allows adjustable intensity levels

Additional Feature: Bluetooth Speaker

User Weight Capacity: Up to 100 kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Varied Workout Options: 12 preset workouts for diverse exercise routines. Speed Limitation: Might not suffice for advanced runners or those desiring higher speeds. Incline Capability: Manual incline feature for added workout challenge. Weight Capacity: Users close to or exceeding 100 kg might need a treadmill with higher capacity for better stability.

3) Maxpro PTA405IAC Motorized Auto Incline Treadmill | 2.5Hp (5Hp Peak) Ac Motor | 15Level Auto Incline | Max. User Weight 120kgs |Max. Speed 16Km/Hr, Fitshow App Support, Home Use Foldable Treadmill

The Maxpro PTA405IAC Motorized Treadmill boasts a powerful 2.5 HP AC motor peaking at 5 HP, offering a top speed of 16 km/hr. Its standout feature includes a 15-level auto incline, adding versatility to workouts. Accommodating users up to 120 kg, it prioritizes stability and durability. Additionally, its Fitshow app support enhances workout tracking and planning. The foldable design suits home use, optimizing space. This treadmill balances robust motor power, incline options, user weight capacity, and tech integration, making it a comprehensive choice for home fitness enthusiasts seeking versatile workout experiences.

Specifications of Maxpro PTA405IAC Motorized Treadmill:

Motor: 2.5 HP AC (5 HP Peak)

Maximum Speed: 16 km/hr

Auto Incline: 15 levels

User Weight Capacity: Up to 120 kg

Additional Feature: Fitshow App Support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile Incline Options: 15-level auto incline for varied workout intensities. Advanced Features: Might be overwhelming for users seeking a simpler treadmill experience. App Integration: Fitshow app support enhances tracking and planning capabilities. Space and Budget: Larger, feature-rich treadmills may not suit smaller spaces or tighter budgets.

4) Reach WalkEZ Walking Pad 2 HP Peak DC Motorised Treadmill | Under Desk Foldable Treadmill | Home Workout | Max Speed 8 Km/Hr | Max User Weight 110 Kg | Remote Control | LED Display

The Reach WalkEZ Walking Pad is a compact fitness solution ideal for home use. With a 2 HP peak DC motor, it offers a maximum speed of 8 km/hr, suitable for walking or light jogging. Its foldable design and under-desk fit make it convenient for various spaces. Supporting users up to 110 kg, it ensures durability. The addition of a remote control and LED display enhances usability. This treadmill prioritizes simplicity and functionality, catering to users looking for a space-saving, home-friendly workout option with basic features for light exercise.

Specifications of Reach WalkEZ Walking Pad:

Motor: 2 HP Peak DC Motor

Maximum Speed: 8 km/hr

User Weight Capacity: Up to 110 kg

Additional Features: Remote Control, LED Display

Design: Under Desk Foldable Treadmill

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Space-Saving Design: Under-desk foldable treadmill suitable for compact spaces. Limited Speed Range: May not suffice for users seeking higher intensity workouts. User-Friendly Features: Remote control and LED display for convenient operation. Basic Features: Lacks advanced functionalities found in larger treadmills, limiting workout options for some users.

5) Cultsport quickrun Antony Manual Treadmill for Home Workout I Foldable Treadmill with Wheels I Walking and Running Machine for Home Gym I 6 Months Warranty I Max User Weight 110 kg

The Cultsport quickrun Antony Manual Treadmill offers versatility for home workouts. Its foldable design with wheels allows easy maneuverability and storage, ideal for limited spaces. With a robust build supporting users up to 110 kg, it ensures stability during workouts. Though equipped with a 6-month warranty, it caters to walking and running exercises, providing a manual option for those seeking personalized pace control. This treadmill targets users seeking a budget-friendly, adaptable option for home gyms, prioritizing functionality and ease of use within its warranty limitations.

Specifications of Cultsport quickrun Antony Manual Treadmill:

User Weight Capacity: Up to 110 kg

Warranty: 6 Months

Design: Foldable with Wheels

Functionality: Manual Treadmill for Walking and Running

Ideal for: Home Gym Workouts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Budget-Friendly: Offers affordability for those seeking a cost-effective treadmill option. Limited Warranty: 6-month warranty might be shorter compared to other models. Space-Saving Design: Foldable with wheels for easy storage in limited spaces. Manual Functionality: Might not suit users preferring automated or preset workouts.

6) Durafit Efficio 2.5 HP Peak DC Motor Treadmill, Portable with Max Speed 8 Km/Hr Max User Weight 100 Kg No Installation Required

The Durafit Efficio treadmill boasts a powerful 2.5 HP peak DC motor, offering a maximum speed of 8 km/hr. With a user weight capacity of 100 kg and its portable design, it caters to various fitness levels while ensuring convenience. Its no-installation-required feature simplifies setup, making it user-friendly straight out of the box. Designed for ease and functionality, this treadmill suits users seeking a straightforward and efficient workout solution without the hassle of installation, providing a reliable option for home fitness with its moderate speed and weight capacity.

Specifications of Durafit Efficio treadmill:

Motor: 2.5 HP Peak DC Motor

Maximum Speed: 8 km/hr

User Weight Capacity: Up to 100 kg

Installation: No Installation Required

Portability: Portable Design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy Setup: No installation needed, simplifying the start of workouts. Speed Limitation: Might not accommodate advanced runners seeking higher speeds. Portable Design: Easy to move and store, suitable for different spaces. Weight Capacity: Users close to or exceeding 100 kg might need a treadmill with higher capacity for better stability.

7) AGARO Spark Motorized 1.5 Hp Folding Treadmill with 100 Kgs Max User Weight, 12 Automatic Workout Programs with Built-in Speakers (Peak 3.0 Hp, Black)

The AGARO Spark Motorized Treadmill offers a powerful 1.5 HP motor, peaking at 3.0 HP, catering to various fitness levels. With a user weight capacity of 100 kg, it ensures stability and durability. Featuring 12 automatic workout programs, it provides versatility in exercise routines. The built-in speakers add entertainment to workouts, enhancing the overall experience. Its folding design optimizes space utilization, making it suitable for home use. This treadmill balances performance and functionality, delivering diverse workout options and entertainment features, making it a solid choice for home fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications of AGARO Spark Motorized Treadmill:

Motor: 1.5 HP (Peak 3.0 HP)

User Weight Capacity: 100 kg

Workout Programs: 12 Automatic Programs

Additional Feature: Built-in Speakers

Design: Folding Treadmill

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Diverse Workout Programs: 12 automatic programs cater to varied fitness goals. Motor Power: May not be sufficient for intense or heavy-duty workouts. Entertainment Integration: Built-in speakers for enjoyable workout sessions. Weight Capacity: Users nearing the maximum weight might require a treadmill with higher capacity for stability.

8) AGARO Rover Manual Treadmill Comes with Jogger Folding with 120 kgs max User Weight (Black)

The AGARO Rover Manual Treadmill offers robust durability with a high user weight capacity of 120 kg, ensuring stability during workouts. Its manual operation makes it suitable for users seeking control over their pace without relying on a motor. The folding design enhances convenience and space-saving, ideal for home setups. This treadmill prioritizes simplicity and functionality, catering to users looking for a durable and manual workout option, accommodating higher user weights for a reliable exercise experience.

Specifications of AGARO Rover Manual Treadmill:

User Weight Capacity: Up to 120 kg

Operation: Manual Treadmill

Folding Design: Jogger Folding for Space Saving

Colour: Black

Durability: Robust Build

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High Weight Capacity: Accommodates users up to 120 kg for stability during workouts. Manual Operation: Not suitable for users preferring automated or motorized treadmills. Space-Saving Design: Jogger folding feature optimizes space in home environments. Basic Features: Lacks advanced functionalities found in motorized treadmills, limiting workout options for some users.

9) Durafit Heavy Hike | 5 HP Peak DC Motorized Foldable Treadmill | Auto Incline | Home Cardio | Max Speed 16 Km/Hr | Max User Weight 120 Kg | Free Installation Assistance | Spring Suspension Technology

The Durafit Heavy Hike treadmill embodies durability and power, boasting a substantial 5 HP peak DC motor for robust performance. With a top speed of 16 km/hr and accommodating users up to 120 kg, it suits diverse fitness levels. Its auto incline feature adds intensity options, enhancing workouts. The foldable design optimizes space, ideal for home cardio. Incorporating spring suspension technology ensures a smooth exercise experience. Additionally, the free installation assistance streamlines setup, making it a reliable choice for users seeking a high-powered, feature-rich treadmill for comprehensive home workouts.

Specifications of Durafit Heavy Hike treadmill:

Motor: 5 HP Peak DC Motor

Maximum Speed: 16 km/hr

User Weight Capacity: Up to 120 kg

Incline: Auto Incline Feature

Suspension: Spring Suspension Technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High Performance: Powerful motor and high speed for intense workouts Space Requirements: Larger size might not suit smaller living spaces. Versatility: Auto incline and high user weight capacity for varied routines. Complexity: Advanced features may be overwhelming for users seeking a simpler treadmill experience.

10) Cockatoo WP-200 1.5HP - 3HP Peak Motorized Treadmill, Walking Pad for Home, Foldable Treadmill, Max Speed- 8 Km/Hr, Max Weight 110 Kg(Free Installation Assistance, 1 Year Warranty)

The Cockatoo WP-200 is a compact yet robust motorized treadmill, featuring a 1.5 HP motor that peaks at 3 HP. With a maximum speed of 8 km/hr and accommodating users up to 110 kg, it's tailored for home fitness. Its foldable design optimizes space, making it suitable for smaller areas. Additionally, it offers free installation assistance and a 1-year warranty, enhancing its appeal. This treadmill combines power and convenience, catering to users seeking a reliable home workout option with space-saving features and added installation support and warranty coverage.

Specifications of Cockatoo WP-200:

Motor: 1.5 HP (Peak 3 HP)

Maximum Speed: 8 km/hr

User Weight Capacity: Up to 110 kg

Design: Foldable Treadmill

Additional Features: Walking Pad for Home

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact Design: Foldable and suitable for home use, ideal for limited spaces. Speed Limitation: May not satisfy users seeking higher speed capabilities for intense workouts. Warranty and Installation Support: Comes with a 1-year warranty and free installation assistance, ensuring peace of mind. Motor Power: Peak power might not suffice for heavy-duty or advanced running routines.

3 best features for you

Product Name Maximum Speed Maximum Weight Workout Programs Lifelong FitPro LLTM111 14 km/hr 110 kg 12 preset Lifelong FitPro (LLTM09) 12 km/hr 100 kg 12 preset Reach WalkEZ Walking Pad 8 km/hr 110 kg Not specified or provided Cultsport quickrun Antony Manual 110 kg Does not come with built-in workout programs AGARO Spark Motorized 12 km/hr 100 kg 12 automatic AGARO Rover Manual Manual 120 kg Not specified or provided Durafit Heavy Hike 16 km/hr 120 kg Not specified or provided Cockatoo WP-200 8 km/hr 110 kg Not specified or provided Maxpro PTA405IAC Motorized Auto Incline Treadmill 16 km/hr 120 kg The information provided doesn't explicitly state the number of preset workout programs for this treadmill. It highlights the Fitshow app support, which can provide access to various workout routines and tracking options. Cultsport quickrun Antony Manual Treadmill for Home Workout Manual 110 kg Not specified or provided

Best value for money



The AGARO Spark Motorized Treadmill stands out as the best value for money with its powerful 1.5 HP motor and 12 automatic workout programs. Offering a sturdy build with a peak 3.0 HP and accommodating users up to 100 kgs, it comes with built-in speakers for an immersive experience. Its folding design and 1-year warranty further sweeten the deal, making it a feature-rich option that balances performance, versatility, and affordability for home workouts.

Best overall product



The Durafit Heavy Hike emerges as the best overall product, boasting a robust 5 HP peak DC motor and an impressive max speed of 16 km/hr. Its auto incline feature, accommodating up to 120 kgs, makes it ideal for rigorous home cardio. With spring suspension technology, it ensures a smooth workout experience. The added benefit of free installation assistance and a foldable design enhances its appeal, providing users with a durable, high-performance treadmill suited for comprehensive home workouts.



How to buy best treadmill in India

To find the best treadmill in India, start by assessing your fitness needs. Consider factors like motor power, maximum speed, cushioning, and user weight capacity. Research reputable brands known for durability and performance. Read user reviews and expert opinions to gauge reliability. Look for additional features like preset workouts, incline options, and console functions. Compare prices across various retailers and consider warranty coverage. Prioritize a treadmill that aligns with your fitness goals, ensuring it fits your space and offers long-term value in terms of functionality, warranty, and overall quality to make an informed and satisfying purchase in India.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.