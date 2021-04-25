Bhagyashree shares positive message on dealing with Covid anxiety

Yesteryear Bollywood diva Bhagyashree is always setting fitness goals, and the Maine Pyaar Kiya actor often takes to her social media profile to share health tips and tricks with her followers. Most recently the actor took to her Instagram feed and shared a video of herself spot running while having a resistance band tied around her waist as she kept trying to move. In the caption the former actor wrote about how several feel-good or ignorant posts on social media were being seen as insensitive given the rising coronavirus cases and fatalities in India. Posting the video, she wrote in the caption, "We are one....As a humanity together, facing the most challenging times. Yet each have their own battles individually, & dealing with them is not an option but the need to survive."

She went on to share how constantly living in fear, stress and anxiety on account of Covid-19 will only attract more fear and that despite still suffering from the after effects of Covid-19 she was still attempting to brave on, "Of late...every individual that posts or talks about a scenario other than the present disaster around us is targeted as being insensitive. I believe that if we constantly live in fear, in a state of unhappiness, worry and anxiety we tend to attract it more and push ourselves deeper into the quicksand of depression. It's not that I have been unaffected, my loved ones too have suffered, I too have lost people dear to me.. I too still have the after effects of Covid19."

She continued that she wished to be a source of happiness to people, "However, I choose to represent hope n happiness. Helping those in need is a part of our everyday lives, not something we have to put out on social media to get brownie points."

She concluded by saying that while mainstream media helped people with facts, social media not only creates awareness but also gives people hope, "Media is used differently by different people. News: Tv/print/digital is meant to provide us facts. Social Media can be used to create awareness but is also used as hope, encouragement. Let us all as a humanity avoid negativity for our social and mental welfare. Be kind and respectful. Saying sorry is not difficult .. if I have hurt any feelings in any of my social media posts, i humbly apologize. Be happy people and try and spread happiness. (sic)"

Yesteryear Bollywood diva Bhagyashree is always setting fitness goals, and the Maine Pyaar Kiya actor often takes to her social media profile to share health tips and tricks with her followers. Most recently the actor took to her Instagram feed and shared a video of herself spot running while having a resistance band tied around her waist as she kept trying to move. In the caption the former actor wrote about how several feel-good or ignorant posts on social media were being seen as insensitive given the rising coronavirus cases and fatalities in India. Posting the video, she wrote in the caption, "We are one....As a humanity together, facing the most challenging times. Yet each have their own battles individually, & dealing with them is not an option but the need to survive." She went on to share how constantly living in fear, stress and anxiety on account of Covid-19 will only attract more fear and that despite still suffering from the after effects of Covid-19 she was still attempting to brave on, "Of late...every individual that posts or talks about a scenario other than the present disaster around us is targeted as being insensitive. I believe that if we constantly live in fear, in a state of unhappiness, worry and anxiety we tend to attract it more and push ourselves deeper into the quicksand of depression. It's not that I have been unaffected, my loved ones too have suffered, I too have lost people dear to me.. I too still have the after effects of Covid19." MORE FROM THIS SECTION Here's how Cannabidiol relieves pain Coronavirus: India’s urban affluent hit by virus wave after earlier dodge Covid-19: Mother-to-baby infection rate low, indirect risk exists says study People with high omega-3 index less likely to die prematurely. Here's why She continued that she wished to be a source of happiness to people, "However, I choose to represent hope n happiness. Helping those in need is a part of our everyday lives, not something we have to put out on social media to get brownie points." She concluded by saying that while mainstream media helped people with facts, social media not only creates awareness but also gives people hope, "Media is used differently by different people. News: Tv/print/digital is meant to provide us facts. Social Media can be used to create awareness but is also used as hope, encouragement. Let us all as a humanity avoid negativity for our social and mental welfare. Be kind and respectful. Saying sorry is not difficult .. if I have hurt any feelings in any of my social media posts, i humbly apologize. Be happy people and try and spread happiness. (sic)"