Bhumi Pednekar spends break day with yoga, hearty breakfast, chill session to recover 'body, mind, soul': Watch video

Actor Bhumi Pednekar surely knows how to spend her break in a fulfilling way. Today, Bhumi, who is currently in Himachal Pradesh to shoot for her next The Lady Killer, had some time off work and decided to document her morning routine for her followers. The Badhaai Do actor recorded everything that she did during the day and even motivated us to get moving. From practising yoga asanas to doing strength and core training exercises to having a hearty breakfast, Bhumi did it all in her early morning routine. If you need some motivation to break your lazy cycle, you should definitely watch the star's clip.

On April 26, Bhumi posted an Instagram reel featuring several snippets from her off-day morning ritual to recover her 'body, mind and soul'. The actor used Hovey Benjamin's song Bruh for the video, titled 'Break Day Morning Bruh's', and captioned it, "Break Day = Recovery, for the body, mind and soul." It shows Bhumi, dressed in a yellow cropped sweatshirt, beige sports bra and grey tights, doing several activities. Scroll ahead to watch Bhumi's video. (Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar promotes film in sheer saree feat love written in different languages: Patralekhaa hearts it)

The video begins with Bhumi drinking a hot cuppa while standing on her balcony, overlooking lush green mountains. Then, the scene shifts, and the star starts doing yoga's Cat-Cow Pose or the Marjaryasana-Bitilasana on a yoga mat. She follows the yoga asanas by indulging in a few sets of Skipping, Weighted Lunges, Weighted Arm Exercises, Weighted Squats, Dumbbells Squats, Weighted Side Stretches, and Dumbbell Lifts.

After completing the exercise session, Bhumi made breakfast for herself and enjoyed it later. The video also shows the star reading a book while sitting in her room, featuring a view of stunning scenery from her window. In the end, Bhumi added several selfies in the clip.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen with Arjun Kapoor for the first time in the film The Lady Killer. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh. The film went on floors recently in Manali.

