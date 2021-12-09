Bloated all the time? Remove these foods from your diet for relief

Do you feel full even after eating a little and get that uncomfortable sensation of having trapped gas on increased pressure in your gut? While bloating is something that people face at some point or the other and gets resolved on its own, chronic bloating can make your life difficult. Understanding the causes behind your bloating is the first step towards finding a solution to it.

One of the most common causes of bloating is constipation. Increasing your fibre intake, keeping yourself hydrated and regular exercises could help with constipation. It's always nice to introduce probiotics in your food to address this problem.

"Bloating is very common and fortunately it’s a short-term problem that resolves on its own, however if your chronically suffer from the same try avoiding the following high non digestible compounds which include soluble and insoluble fibre, sugar alcohol and sugars like Radiobar and fructose," advises nutritionist Pooja Makhija in her latest Instagram post.

She also lists specific foods that people suffering from bloating should avoid:

•Vegetables: broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, and cabbage

•Fruit: prunes, apples, pears, and peaches

•Whole grains: wheat, oats, wheat germ, and wheat bran

•Legumes: beans, lentils, peas, and baked beans

•Sugar alcohols and artificial sweeteners: xylitol, sorbitol, and mannitol found in artificial sweeteners and sugar-free chewing gum

•Drinks: soda and other carbonated beverages

Makhija says it's helpful to remove trigger foods from the diet as a lot of people are unable to digest non-digestible fibres. "These fibres sit in your large intestine and cause the bacteria to ferment it causing more gas," says Makhija.

People who suffer from chronic bloating should also check for lactose intolerance as that may be a contributor to the problem. The nutritionist says we need lactase as the enzyme to digest the lactose in our food.

It's also a good idea to include good amounts of probiotics in the diet. "Natural ones for example pickled veggies or kimchi, cooked rice which is put in a clay pot and soaked in with water or kombucha or check can work. You may also check with your nutritionist or doctor on a short term probiotic supplement," says Makhija in her Instagram video.

