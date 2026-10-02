Bloating after meals or by evening? Gastroenterologist explains 6 everyday habits that may be behind your digestive discomfort

Bloating can become so routine that many people stop noticing it as a symptom. A tighter waistband after lunch, a visibly distended abdomen by evening or persistent abdominal discomfort is often dismissed as normal digestion. But recurring bloating can sometimes be linked to everyday eating, drinking and lifestyle habits.

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vineet K Gupta, Senior Consultant & Unit Head, ShardaCare – HealthCity, explains some of the overlooked habits that may contribute to bloating and when the symptom warrants medical attention. (Also read: Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience says this is one of the hardest lessons he has learned from treating patients )

Eating too quickly

A rushed breakfast between meetings, lunch eaten at a desk or dinner while scrolling through your phone can all contribute to bloating.

“Eating quickly can increase the amount of air you swallow. Talking while eating, chewing gum, drinking through a straw and consuming fizzy drinks can add further air to the digestive tract,” says Dr Gupta. Slowing down during meals and eating mindfully may therefore help reduce one potential contributor to bloating.

Eating very large meals

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{{^usCountry}} Meal size and timing can also play a role. Long gaps between meals followed by one very large meal can leave you feeling excessively full and uncomfortable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meal size and timing can also play a role. Long gaps between meals followed by one very large meal can leave you feeling excessively full and uncomfortable. {{/usCountry}}

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“Overeating can increase upper abdominal fullness, while fatty meals may slow digestion and leave a person feeling heavy for longer. The issue may therefore be less about a single ‘bad’ ingredient and more about the volume and pace of the meal,” Dr Gupta explains.

Digestive issues like bloating can arise from various eating habits or food intolerances.

Constipation may be the hidden culprit

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Bloating does not necessarily mean you are not having bowel movements. Some people may experience incomplete evacuation or hard stools despite passing stool regularly.

“When stool remains in the colon for longer, fermentation and trapped gas can contribute to bloating. Simply increasing fibre is not always the solution. A sudden increase in fibre without adequate water can initially worsen bloating and gas,” says Dr Gupta.

Certain foods may not suit everyone

Individual food tolerance varies considerably. While milk may trigger bloating in someone with lactose intolerance, another person may notice symptoms after eating onions, beans or certain other foods.

“These foods do not necessarily need to be eliminated by everyone. It is more useful to identify whether there is a consistent pattern between eating a particular food and developing symptoms,” he says. Keeping a food and symptom diary can help identify potential triggers instead of unnecessarily cutting out entire food groups.

Stress and poor sleep can amplify symptoms

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The gut and brain are in constant communication, influencing both how the digestive system functions and how sensations are perceived.

“Two people can have similar amounts of intestinal gas but experience very different levels of discomfort. Chronic stress, poor sleep and irregular routines can amplify digestive symptoms without meaning that the problem is ‘just psychological’,” Dr Gupta says.

Persistent bloating, therefore, should not automatically be dismissed as merely a stress or lifestyle issue.

Poor sleep can also affect digestion, with irregular or inadequate sleep potentially worsening bloating and other gastrointestinal symptoms.

When should bloating be checked by a doctor?

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Occasional bloating may be related to food, eating habits or digestion. However, persistent or worsening symptoms should not be ignored. “Unexplained weight loss, vomiting, blood in the stool, sharp or persistent abdominal pain, anaemia or significant changes in bowel habits warrant medical evaluation,” says Dr Gupta.

Conditions including irritable bowel syndrome, lactose intolerance, coeliac disease, reflux and delayed gastric emptying can also cause bloating and may require appropriate medical assessment.

“Look for patterns before trying remedies. The gut often responds to daily behaviours that are repeated consistently, so when bloating becomes an everyday event, those habits are worth examining first,” Dr Gupta says.

Dr Vineet Kumar Gupta, Senior Director & Unit Head, Gastroenterology, ShardaCare-HealthCity, has over 25 years of clinical experience, including 12 years as a gastroenterology specialist. He specialises in digestive disorders, gut health, liver diseases, IBS, endoscopy and other gastrointestinal conditions.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.