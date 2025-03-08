Menu Explore
Bored of makhana as snacks? Refresh it with a nutrient-rich smoothie

ByAdrija Dey
Mar 08, 2025 03:53 PM IST

Makhana is eaten majorly as a snack. Give it variation by introducing it in smoothie. Here's the recipe. 

Makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, is one of the staple traditional snacks in Indian households. Low in calories and packed with antioxidants, it is a favourite among fitness enthusiasts. With essential micronutrients like magnesium, phosphorus, and fiber, makhana is more than just a snack, it's a powerhouse of goodness.

Makhana is rich in a lot of micronutrients. (PC: Shutterstock & IG/@ohmyvegggies)
Makhana is rich in a lot of micronutrients. (PC: Shutterstock & IG/@ohmyvegggies)

However, makhana is mostly consumed as a snack alone. This wholesome ingredient can, however, be introduced to smoothies as well.

ALSO READ: The magic of makhanas: Why health-conscious individuals are embracing this superfood

Makhana in a smoothie

Nidhi Khosla took to Instagram to share a tasty smoothie recipe that includes makhana. She also provided alternatives based on fitness goals, whether to lose weight or gain more for bulking.

Ingredients:

  • 6-7 almonds
  • 1/2 cup Makhana ( not roasted)
  • 1 tbsp chia seeds
  • 2 dates
  • 1 glass double toned milk
  • 1/2 apple
  • 2 tbsp cocoa powder
  • 1/2 tsp coffee powder

Method:

  • In a bowl, makhana, almonds, dates, chia seeds and milk are added.
  • After soaking it for 30 minutes, it's poured into a blender.
  • Two tablespoons of cocoa powder, one tablespoon of coffee and apple slices are added.
  • Lastly, it's served with dark chocolate and almond shavings.

Modifying as per health goals

No two eating plans are alike. It all depends on the end fitness goal. While some people may be looking to reduce body fat, others may aim to increase weight to build muscle.

Nidhi shared these modifications to the recipe, depending on the goal:

For Weight loss:

• Use it as a meal replacement (e.g., breakfast) rather than an addition to your diet.

• Reduce the number of dates (1 instead of 2) and almonds (3 instead of 6) to lower the calorie count.

• Add more protein (e.g., Greek yogurt or whey protein) to keep you full longer.

For Weight gain:

• Have it as a snack or post-workout smoothie along with your regular meals.

• Increase the quantity of almonds, chia seeds, and makhana for extra calories.

• Use full-fat milk instead of double-toned milk.

ALSO READ: Tired of chia seeds in smoothie bowls? Try this delicious Tiramisu chia seed pudding recipe for tasty healthy eating

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

