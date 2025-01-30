This 5-minute, nutrient-packed phool makhana chaat recipe is perfect for your winter evening cravings: Recipe inside

If you're looking for a guilt-free snack that doesn't pile on the calories but still tastes like it might just do it, makhana does the trick and how. As per a Healthline report, not only is makhana rich in nutrients and high in antioxidants, but also may help stabilize blood sugar levels, support weight loss, have anti-ageing properties whilst promoting heart health. This 5-minute phool makhana chaat doesn't compromise on flavour while packing on the nutrients!(Photos: Cooking Carnival, Dassana's Veg Recipes)

Now while there's nothing quite as comforting as popping perfectly seasoned makhana kernels into your mouth with some cheeni chai on the side, even the most dedicated weight watchers of the lot tend to get tired of repetition. Switch things up with this very convenient, 5-minute recipe to add some zing to your snacking hour.

Phool makhana chaat recipe

Ingredients: For spicy masala makhana — phool makhana - 2 cups, ghee - 1tbsp, haldi - 1/2tsp, red chilli powder - 1tsp, chaat masala - 1/2tsp, black salt - a pinch; For makhana bhel — finely chopped onion - 1/2 cup, chopped tomato - 1/2 cup, finely chopped cucumber - 1/4 cup, green chutney - 2 to 3tbsps, tamarind chutney - 2 to 3tbsps, chaat masala - 1/2tsp, black salt to taste, sev - 1/2 cup (optional), coriander leaves - 2 to 3tbsps, pomegranate arils - 2tbsps

Method: Heat ghee in a pan until melted, then add makhanas. Dry roast over very low heat for 4-5 minutes until they become crisp. Keep stirring them in between to prevent makhana from burning. As they cool, add ghee to the same panred chili powder, turmeric, chaat masala, and black salt. Mix the slurry and add the makhana, coating them evenly. In a large bowl add all the ingredients for the bhel and toss well together. Drop the room temperature makhana in here and toss lightly. Garnish generously with sev, coriander leaves, and pomegranate seeds and serve up.

Side note: This recipe must be consumed immediately as the makhana tend to get soggy and chewy owing to the wet ingredients.

(recipe from Indian Veggie Delight)

Ready to tend to your evening grub, guilt-free?