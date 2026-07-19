Bored with the ‘bland taste’ of your protein powder? Here are 5 new flavours to try on

Protein powder is one of the most commonly added components to the diet of fitness enthusiasts, gym-goers, and anyone looking to increase their daily protein intake. However, some people may not enjoy its taste or the aftertaste it can leave behind. The good news is that flavoured protein powders offer the same nutritional benefits with a more enjoyable taste. Available in a variety of flavours such as vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry, these options can make protein consumption more appealing. With so many flavours to choose from, you can easily incorporate protein powder into shakes, smoothies, and even your daily breakfast recipes. Scroll to explore some flavoured protein powders worth considering.

How to choose a flavoured protein powder?

Best Flavoured Protein Powders to Try (Freepik)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

Before buying a protein powder, consider the following factors:

Protein source: Choose between whey, whey isolate, plant-based protein, or casein depending on your dietary preferences and fitness goals. Sugar content: Some flavoured protein powders contain added sugars. Check the nutrition label if you're monitoring your sugar intake. Ingredient quality: Look for products with transparent ingredient lists and minimal unnecessary additives. Digestibility: If you experience bloating or digestive discomfort, opt for formulas designed for easier digestion or those containing digestive enzymes. Flavour variety: A wider range of flavour options can help prevent flavour fatigue and keep your protein routine enjoyable.

1. Vanilla protein powders

Vanilla protein powder is a popular choice for its smooth, mildly sweet flavour. It is ideal for those who prefer a lighter taste over rich chocolate variants. The versatile flavour blends well with shakes, smoothies, oats, and yoghurt. It can help support muscle recovery and daily protein intake.

Options from Amazon:

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2. Chocolate protein powder

Chocolate protein powder is one of the most loved protein flavours, thanks to its rich and indulgent taste. It is a great option for those who want to make their protein shakes more enjoyable. The flavour pairs well with milk, smoothies, oats, and protein-based desserts.

Options from Amazon:

3. Strawberry protein powder

Strawberry protein powder offers a sweet and fruity flavour that can be a refreshing alternative to traditional chocolate and vanilla options. Its light taste blends well with milk, smoothies, yoghurt, and breakfast bowls. The flavour is great for those who prefer fruit-inspired supplements.

Options from Amazon:

4. Salted Caramel protein powder

Salted Caramel protein powder combines the sweetness of caramel with a hint of salt for a rich and balanced flavour. It is a great choice for those who enjoy dessert-inspired protein shakes. The flavour mixes well with milk, coffee, smoothies, and oats. Plus, it supports muscle recovery and daily protein intake while adding variety to your routine.

Options from Amazon:

5. Coconut protein powder

Coconut protein powder offers a light, tropical flavour that can add a refreshing twist to your daily protein intake. Its naturally sweet taste pairs with shakes and other breakfast options.

Options from Amazon:

Frequently Asked Questions Do flavoured protein powders contain less protein than unflavoured ones? Its not necessary. flavoured option do affect the overall composition but they also offer the protein per saving that is being needed.

Are flavoured protein powders good for weight loss? They can be but only when they are been combined with the balanced diet.

Can I consume protein powder every day? Ye, you can

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.