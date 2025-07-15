Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
Bring these dumbbell sets home to lose weight and gain muscles: Our top 8 picks

ByPriya Bhatnagar
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 05:06 PM IST

Scared about stepping out for a gym visit during monsoon? We've got your back! Here are top 8 dumbbell sets for home workout.

Cult Neoprene Dumbbell Ideal for Home Workout Strength Training for Men & Women Pack of 2 Fixed Weight Dumbbell (4 kg) Green View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

AmazonBasics Neoprene Dumbbell Pair, 2 x 3Kg View Details checkDetails

₹1,289

XRT65 Adjustable Dumbbells Set of 2 | 02Kgs - 12Kgs | Gym Equipment For Home Workout for Men & Women | Black (12 KGs + 12 KGs), No-Freeze Dumbbells, Iron + Polypropylene + Nylon View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

The Cube Club Powerbells Set Of 2 Iron Dumbbells(4.5-40 Kg)|17 In 1 Adjustable Dumbbell Weights With Anti-Slip Metal Handle For Fitness Full Body Workout Gym Equipment With 1 Year Warranty,Black View Details checkDetails

₹33,199

amazon basics Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell View Details checkDetails

Lifelong Adjustable Metal Dumbbell Pair (2–5 kg Each, Black) – Quick Change Weights With Anti-Slip Handle For Home Workouts View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazon basics Neoprene Dumbbells, Set Of 2, (6.8 Kgs Each ), Grey View Details checkDetails

₹2,849

Slovic Dumbbell Set 5 KG (2.5 KG x 2) | Hexa Dumbbells Set for Home Workout | 5 KG Dumbbells Pair for Exercise | Gym Equipment for Home Workout | Anti Skid Rubber Dumbbells View Details checkDetails

₹999

If you're a fitness enthusiast looking to transform your body smartly, getting dumbbell sets home may help you achieve your goals. This fitness tool may be a smarter and cost-effective choice to build muscle and enhance stability. Weight training also plays an important role in keeping your body fat low, improving bone density, and increasing metabolism. Dumbbells can help your body by targeting specific muscle groups or support full-body workouts. Check out the top 8 dumbbell sets you can invest in for your health goals.

With the best dumbbells you can make yourself train smarter (Pexels)
With the best dumbbells you can make yourself train smarter (Pexels)

Top 8 dumbbell sets for home

Level up your training routine with the top 8 dumbbell sets for your home gym and feel the difference with every lift.

1.

Cult Neoprene Dumbbell Ideal for Home Workout Strength Training for Men & Women Pack of 2 Fixed Weight Dumbbell (4 kg) Green
Cult Neoprene Dumbbell is ideal for enhancing strength and resistance training. It has a neoprene coating with a comfortable grip that provides a secure and firm hold. The hexagonal design prevents the dumbbells from rolling off. This dumbbell set is ideal for fitness classes or exercising at home. 

Specifications

MATERIAL:
Neoprene
SHAPE:
Hexagonal Shape
ITEM WEIGHT:
8000 Grams
SPECIAL FEATURE:
No-Roll Head
Click Here to Buy

Cult Neoprene Dumbbell Ideal for Home Workout Strength Training for Men & Women Pack of 2 Fixed Weight Dumbbell (4 kg) Green

2.

AmazonBasics Neoprene Dumbbell Pair, 2 x 3Kg
The AmazonBasics Neoprene Dumbbell Pair offers a reliable and comfortable solution for at-home fitness. These fixed-weight dumbbells are packed with a soft neoprene coating that provides a secure grip and protects floors from damage. Their hexagonal shape prevents rolling, making them stable during workouts. These come under a 1-year limited warranty. These dumbbells are perfect for those who want to work on fitness classes.

Specifications

SHAPE:
Hexagonal shape
FEATURE:
No-Roll Head
ITEM WEIGHT:
13.23 Pounds
MATERIAL:
Neoprene
Click Here to Buy

AmazonBasics Neoprene Dumbbell Pair, 2 x 3Kg

3.

XRT65 Adjustable Dumbbells Set of 2 | 02Kgs - 12Kgs | Gym Equipment For Home Workout for Men & Women | Black (12 KGs + 12 KGs), No-Freeze Dumbbells, Iron + Polypropylene + Nylon
The XRT65 Adjustable Dumbbells Set of 2 is designed for progressive strength training at home. These dumbbells come under innovative design with an internal dial for quick weight adjustments. These dumbbells provide smooth and effortless weight adjustment without freezing. These are ideal for strength training, muscle building, and full-body workouts at home.

Specifications

ITEM WEIGHT:
24 Kilograms
GRIP:
Comfortable Grip
SPECIAL FEATURE:
Adjustable weight
MATERIAL:
Iron + Polypropylene + Nylon
Click Here to Buy

XRT65 Adjustable Dumbbells Set of 2 | 02Kgs - 12Kgs | Gym Equipment For Home Workout for Men & Women | Black (12 KGs + 12 KGs), No-Freeze Dumbbells, Iron + Polypropylene + Nylon

4.

The Cube Club Powerbells Set Of 2 Iron Dumbbells(4.5-40 Kg)|17 In 1 Adjustable Dumbbell Weights With Anti-Slip Metal Handle For Fitness Full Body Workout Gym Equipment With 1 Year Warranty,Black
The Cube Club Powerbells Set has 2X adjustable dumbbell pairs. It comes with a 1-year warranty. These dumbbells may be used for a variety of exercises and adapt to your increasing fitness levels.

Specifications

ITEM WEIGHT:
80 Kilograms
SPECIAL FEATURE:
Adjustable weight
MATERIAL:
Alloy Steel
Click Here to Buy

The Cube Club Powerbells Set Of 2 Iron Dumbbells(4.5-40 Kg)|17 In 1 Adjustable Dumbbell Weights With Anti-Slip Metal Handle For Fitness Full Body Workout Gym Equipment With 1 Year Warranty,Black

5.

amazon basics Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell
Amazon Basics Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbells offer a safe and durable choice for home strength training. Each dumbbell provides resistance training, which is great for arms, chest, back, and legs. The solid cast-iron core contributes to reliable strength. Hexagon-shaped rubber ends help to prevent rolling. The texture, contour, and chrome handle provide a comfortable and secure grip.

Specifications

ITEM WEIGHT:
10000 Grams
SHAPE:
Hexagonal Shape
SPECIAL FEATURE:
No-Roll Head,
MATERIAL:
Rubber
Click Here to Buy

amazon basics Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell

6.

Lifelong Adjustable Metal Dumbbell Pair (2–5 kg Each, Black) – Quick Change Weights With Anti-Slip Handle For Home Workouts
Lifelong’s Adjustable Metal Dumbbell Pair provides a budget-friendly yet effective solution for home workouts. The set can easily switch between 2, 3, 4, or 5 Kg. These textured stainless steel handles control during intense workouts. Ideal for beginners and toning, as the set includes a pair of adjustable dumbbells (max 5 kg each).

Specifications

ITEM WEIGHT:
10 Kilograms
SPECIAL FEATURE:
Adjustable Weight
COLOUR:
Black
MATERIAL:
Metal
Click Here to Buy

Lifelong Adjustable Metal Dumbbell Pair (2–5 kg Each, Black) – Quick Change Weights With Anti-Slip Handle For Home Workouts

7.

amazon basics Neoprene Dumbbells, Set Of 2, (6.8 Kgs Each ), Grey
Amazon Basics Neoprene Dumbbells offer simple and effective weight training for users at any fitness level. A set of 2 dumbbells offers perfect strength and resistance training. Their hexagonal shape ensures stability during workouts. Easy-grip neoprene coating secures a strong hold.

Specifications

ITEM WEIGHT:
13.6 Kilograms
SHAPE:
Hexagonal Shape
SPECIAL FEATURE:
No-Roll Head
MATERIAL:
Neoprene
Click Here to Buy

amazon basics Neoprene Dumbbells, Set Of 2, (6.8 Kgs Each ), Grey

8.

Slovic Dumbbell Set 5 KG (2.5 KG x 2) | Hexa Dumbbells Set for Home Workout

This unique hexagonal shape dumbbell set prevents rolling and ensures a better grip during workouts. The set is coated with anti-skid, shock-absorbing rubber to protect your floors and reduce noise. It is ideal for full-body strength training, toning exercises, and more. To provide maximum comfort and security, it is designed with a non-slip handle. Perfect for both beginners and experienced lifters. 

Specifications

ITEM WEIGHT:
5 Kilograms
COLOUR:
Black
SPECIAL FEATURE:
Rust Resistant
MATERIAL:
Rubber
Click Here to Buy

Slovic Dumbbell Set 5 KG (2.5 KG x 2) | Hexa Dumbbells Set for Home Workout | 5 KG Dumbbells Pair for Exercise | Gym Equipment for Home Workout | Anti Skid Rubber Dumbbells

Top features of the best dumbbell set:

Product NameTotal WeightTypeMaterial
Cult Neoprene Dumbbell 8000 gramsFixed-weight (Pair)Neoprene
AmazonBasics Neoprene Dumbbell Pair13.23 lbs (~6 kg)Fixed-weight (Pair)Cast Iron
XRT65 Adjustable Dumbbells Set of 224 kg per dumbbellAdjustableIron + Polypropylene + Nylon
The Cube Club Powerbells Set of 2 Iron Dumbbells80 kg (total)AdjustableAlloy Steel
Amazon Basics Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbells Set of 2 (5 kg)10 kg (5 kg x 2)Fixed-weight (Pair)Cast Iron
Lifelong Adjustable Metal Dumbbell Pair10 kg (5 kg x 2 max)AdjustableMetal (Stainless Steel Handles)
Amazon Basics Neoprene Dumbbells, Set of 213.6 kg (total)Fixed-weight (Pair)Cast Iron
Slovic Dumbbell Set 5 KG (2.5 KG x 2)2.5 kg per dumbbellFixed-weight (Pair)Rubber 

How to choose the best dumbbell set

Choose a suitable dumbbell set based on the following factors:

1. Material and durability: Always make sure to opt for rubber-coated dumbbells and solid-cast iron for long-term use.

2. Shape: It is important to choose the right shape. Hexagonal-shaped dumbbells prevent them from rolling, which makes them a convenient option.

3. Training goals: Training goals also play a crucial role. If you are building functional power and speed, then your dumbbells can be heavy enough to challenge your muscles but light enough to use in long-range-of-motion activities, such as T-jumps.

4. Floor protection: Choose neoprene-coated options to avoid scratches and protect the flooring.

Frequently asked questions

  • How to choose a dumbbell set?

    Choosing the right dumbbell set depends on your fitness goals, space, and experience level. Beginners aiming for toning or light cardio can start with neoprene or rubber-coated fixed dumbbells (2–5 kg). For strength training and muscle building, heavier or adjustable dumbbells are ideal, as they allow you to increase weight over time.

  • Which type of dumbbells are the best?

    One can choose fixed rubber dumbbells due to their durability. Fixed urethane or PU Dumbbells due to their sturdiness, and fixed Chrome Dumbbells as they are made with toughened metal.

  • How do I clean dumbbells?

    You can wipe dumbbells with a mild soap and a damp cloth. Avoid harsh chemicals for rubber or neoprene types. Ensure regular cleaning to maintain hygiene and extend product life.

  • What muscles do dumbbells target?

    Dumbbells work on various muscles such as triceps, biceps, shoulders, back, core, and legs. They are perfect for both isolation exercises and full-body strength training routines.

Disclaimer:At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

