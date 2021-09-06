Camila Cabello reveals therapy during lockdown saved her from anxiety, burnout

Pop star Camila Cabello recently opened up on having anxiety issues due to non-stop work and how therapy during the lockdown helped her overcome that.

During an interview with an outlet obtained by Page Six, the Senorita star recalled her toughest days when she used to work non-stop.

Recalling her toughest days, Camila told, "Before lockdown, I was burnt out. I was living with a really high amount of anxiety. It was too much and it was not sustainable. I felt like I was running with a broken leg but I wasn't really listening to how I felt."

"I kept telling myself everything was good, 'I should feel fine, I should feel OK.' What I needed to do was say, 'How do I actually feel?' and letting that be OK. I needed to give myself permission to ask for help -- because I needed help. I needed therapy. The pandemic gave me that pause to say, 'Let's not carry on running on this broken leg, let's fix it," she added.

ALSO READ: Cinderella trailer: Camila Cabello's new-age princess wants independence

The Havana star also recalled that there were times when she was continuously working and not feeling good at the same time.

"That's something I would never do now. If I felt like that again, I'd just say, 'Sorry, guys'. I know now I have to take care of myself. No one is going to know when I've reached a limit other than me, so I have to take care of myself in that way," Camila said.

The three-time Grammy nominee who broke records with her debut single Havana, Camila and more explained that the success came at a high price to her, revealing "Anxiety is something I've struggled with since I was a teenager and so this has actually been a really positive time for me. I've learned a lot about balance, about saying no to things because it's better for me to have that hour of therapy and see my friends. It's about not allowing myself to get to the point where I'm burnt out."

Camila further revealed that she has got a new therapist, and have made a lot of progress since then.

"I have definitely seen the benefits in my relationships too. In fact, that's probably one of the most important things - having that stability and having time to deepen intimate relationships," Camila said.

The Cinderella actor, who released Don't Go Yet last month, has been dating Shawn Mendes since 2019 when they released super hit duet Senorita.

During the interview, she also gave a special shout-out to her boyfriend Shawn Mendes, saying she has been able to lean on the singer in her darkest times.

She added, "Shawn has been so supportive. He is someone I feel I can really trust."

Shawn said the same thing about his ladylove in an interview last year, "She's so absolutely patient with me, especially when I'm stressed or anything is getting to me. She'll text me. And if I ever am being bitey with her, she'd be like, 'It's OK, I love you no matter what'. That's real strength and patience and love."

As per Page Six, last month the rumours of their engagement sparked Camila to appear on a TikTok video with new jewellery on her ring finger. But she denied the rumours saying a wedding is not on the cards yet for the much-in-love duo.

Meanwhile, Camila whose third album is due later this year, plays Cinderella in a Prime Video remake of the Disney classic, with a 2021 "girl boss" twist on the traditional heroine.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON