Can breast size really increase with oils or creams? Cosmetic surgeon explains what actually works

The promise sounds attractive: apply a cream or oil regularly and get fuller, larger breasts, without surgery, injections or downtime. With products promising natural enlargement, hormonal stimulation or a fuller bust within weeks, it is understandable why many women are curious. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Smriti Nathani, consultant plastic and cosmetic surgeon at Tamira Aesthetic Healthcare in Chennai, shared the scientific aspect of topical application.

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Do breast enhancement creams really increase size?

From a scientific and medical standpoint, Dr Smriti Nathani said, “Oils and creams cannot cause a meaningful or permanent increase in breast size.” "Breast size is determined largely by the amount of breast glandular tissue and fat, along with genetics, weight, and hormonal changes that happen with age, pregnancy, and breastfeeding. A topical product applied to the skin cannot selectively stimulate the growth of breast tissue yet,” Dr Nathani added.

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Oils and creams cannot cause a meaningful or permanent increase in breast size.

What breast enhancement creams contain?

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Smriti Nathani, many so-called breast-enhancement creams contain herbal extracts, plant-derived compounds or so-called phytoestrogens, with claims that they mimic oestrogen and promote breast growth. However, biological activity in a laboratory is very different from proven clinical breast enlargement in humans. “There is no actual clinical evidence demonstrating that these topical preparations produce a predictable, sustained increase in breast volume by increasing the breast tissue,” highlighted Dr Smriti Nathani. Side effects of using breast enhancement creams {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Smriti Nathani, many so-called breast-enhancement creams contain herbal extracts, plant-derived compounds or so-called phytoestrogens, with claims that they mimic oestrogen and promote breast growth. However, biological activity in a laboratory is very different from proven clinical breast enlargement in humans. “There is no actual clinical evidence demonstrating that these topical preparations produce a predictable, sustained increase in breast volume by increasing the breast tissue,” highlighted Dr Smriti Nathani. Side effects of using breast enhancement creams {{/usCountry}}

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Some products may make the skin temporarily appear slightly plumper. Oils can improve hydration, and massage can temporarily increase local blood flow. Some irritants may alter the appearance of the skin and give an inflammatory/ edematous effect, giving a momentary pseudo-increase effect, but they do not mean that new breast tissue has been formed.

There is also a reason to be cautious about products making strong hormonal or natural enlargement claims, particularly those purchased from unverified sources. Some unregulated preparations have been found to contain pharmacologically active substances, including steroids.

“Prolonged or inappropriate exposure to potent topical steroids can cause skin thinning, stretch marks and visible blood vessels, and significant absorption can potentially produce systemic hormonal effects,” said Dr Smriti. Therefore, applying an unknown product repeatedly to such a sensitive area simply for an unproven cosmetic benefit is not advisable.

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Prolonged or inappropriate exposure to potent topical steroids can cause skin thinning.

Can you make your breasts bigger naturally?

According to Dr Smriti, for women who genuinely desire an increase in breast volume, evidence-based options do exist. Depending on anatomy, body proportions, goals, and medical suitability, breast augmentation with implants or fat grafting can provide a genuine increase in volume and breast size. These are certified, safe, surgical procedures and require careful consultation with a qualified plastic surgeon to discuss expectations, benefits and risks.

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“At present, no topical oil or cream has demonstrated that ability reliably. Breast enlargement is a medical/ surgical outcome, not something that can be achieved simply by rubbing a product to the skin,” explained Dr Smriti.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.