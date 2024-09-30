Can exercise improve brain health? Study explores their complex relationship

Exercise, brain health and muscle function are interconnected – however, the complex relationship can seem difficult to explain. Now, a new study, published in 2024, in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, explained that exercise helps in boosting brain function by exploring the role of nerves in the muscle-brain communication. During physical activities, muscles are engaged and they release molecules that further travel through the body’s bloodstream, leading to positive impact on the brain cells.

How exercise impacts brain function

With age or injury, people tend to lose nerve connections in their muscles. The study aimed to understand how to improve or enhance the nerve connections and strengthen brain-muscle coordination and communication. To study the same, two different types of muscle tissues were created – one that consisted of nerve cells and one that didn't.

Role of nerve cells in affecting release of brain-enhancing molecules

This further helped the researchers to examine the role of nerve cells in affecting the muscle’s ability to release brain-enhancing molecules. The study further concluded that muscle tissues connected to nerves released more brain-beneficial molecules and higher levels of the hormone – irisin. This hormone can help in crossing the blood-brain barrier and enhance the production of new cells. Hence, the study concluded that positive effects of exercise of brain health can be achieved.

The study further pointed out the role played by nerve signals in enhancing muscle-brain connection – this can further enhance the effect of exercise on the brain. Muscles, with age or injury, tend to lose their ability to release molecules effective for the brain. This can lead to risk of cognitive decline and other brain-related issues in old age. However, the experiment was conducted on lab-grown muscle tissues, and had certain limitations. Further studies are needed to conclude the effectiveness of these results on living animals and humans.