Breast cancer has many risk factors, from age to genetics. While some cannot be controlled, others can be managed through conscious lifestyle choices. Everyday habits are generally discussed in health discourses because they can play a major role in preventing and managing several conditions. The same holds true for breast cancer, with many factors like diet, body weight, and physical activity being among the most modifiable aspects of lifestyle.ALSO READ: Woman who felt ‘perfectly healthy’ was diagnosed with breast cancer after routine mammogram: ‘Early detection saved…’

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Exercise, in particular, is widely touted as a powerful preventive health tool. But to what extent can it help when it comes to breast cancer? Is simply walking enough, or should women prioritise strength training? And how much physical activity is actually needed?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kanika Sood Sharma, director and clinical lead, radiation oncology, Dharmshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Delhi, broke down the role of exercise in breast cancer risk reduction, the types of workouts women can focus on, and why consistency may matter more than anything.

How does exercise help reduce breast cancer risk?

One of the main concerns is fat accumulated around the abdominal region. The oncologist explained, “Why does breast cancer happen more often in people who are obese? Because truncal fat, the fat that accumulates around the abdominal area, becomes a factory. Normally, oestrogen and progesterone hormones are secreted by the gonads, with the ovaries being the main source, but fat itself is also a source.”This means that if you are trying to identify which area of fat may pose a greater concern, abdominal fat is particularly important because it is associated with hormonal activity.

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Sharma further added, "So wherever there is a large accumulation of fat around your tummy, an additional source is added, and that stimulates unopposed oestrogen. Unopposed oestrogen stimulation is one of the causes of breast cancer.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Sharma further added, "So wherever there is a large accumulation of fat around your tummy, an additional source is added, and that stimulates unopposed oestrogen. Unopposed oestrogen stimulation is one of the causes of breast cancer.” {{/usCountry}}

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Where your fat is stored can affect your hormones, and, in turn, your cancer risk. However, exercise cannot specifically target abdominal fat, so the focus should be on reducing overall body fat through regular physical activity and a balanced diet.

Is there any one best exercise for breast cancer prevention?

The expert believed that there is no single magical exercise. Instead, she emphasised the importance of being consistent and staying motivated. Rather than searching for one ‘best’ workout, her recommendation is to include different forms of movement based on one's age, fitness level and physical capacity.

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On cardio, Dr Sharma said, “So, at least some amount of cardio as well.”

Strength training, meanwhile, remains beneficial for women beyond breast cancer prevention. Dr Sharma said, “Strength training, particularly for women, is important not only for prevention of breast cancer, but also for their bone health.”

Strength training should be added to the routine after 30s.

If not, then women may be vulnerable to osteoporosis. The expert's advice is to focus on strength training, especially after ages 35 to 40 years.

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As women grow older, she advised paying greater attention to maintaining muscle and bone strength, which can be supported through strength training rather than relying solely on cardio. Maintaining good muscle mass is also essential for metabolic health, as muscles play a role in glucose utilisation and insulin sensitivity, which can in turn influence hormonal balance.

Again, since there is no single best form of exercise, you can include a mix of pranayama, stretching, cardio, and strength training. The key is to stay physically active. This is one of the major takeaways from the conversation with the oncologist. She said,“When you start sweating, it means your cardiovascular activity is increasing, and your heart rate is going up,” she said, explaining that this means the body is working at a higher intensity and burning fat.

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The oncologist next addressed step count, explaining that while walking is one of the easiest ways to remain active, you do not need to obsess over a particular number. The goal is to reduce sedentary time and make regular movement a part of everyday life rather than focusing on one numerical target.

Lastly, Dr Sharma informed us that exercise needs to be modified and customised, taking age, existing health conditions, mobility and fitness levels into account before deciding the intensity or type of exercise. She said, “You can't ask the 80-year-old to do the same set of exercises; you cannot expect a 40-year-old to do the same set of exercises.”Overdoing it should also be avoided. Exercises should be tailored to what your body can safely manage, as excessive or overly challenging workouts may increase the risk of injury.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.