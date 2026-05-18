Can mangoes cause blood sugar spikes? Know the truth about the king of fruits and the correct portion size

India is the largest producer of mangoes, yet only exports only a small portion of them. While there are logistical and several other technical reasons behind this, one of the biggest factors is undoubtedly the country's massive domestic appetite for the fruit. And rightly so, summer does feel incomplete without mangoes.ALSO READ: Can eating mangoes increase your ‘body heat’? Bengaluru dietician reveals truth about the 'king of summer fruits'

Mangoes naturally contain a lot of sugar. Know what is the correct portion. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

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However, that does not mean you should consume them uncontrollably without any restrictions, something that commonly happens during the season. Mangoes are everywhere in summer, eaten raw, blended into shakes, or added to desserts. But since mangoes naturally contain sugar, does that mean they sharply spike blood sugar levels and should be avoided, especially by people with diabetes? But the real answer is much more nuanced than commonly assumed.

In a conversation with HT lifestyle, Sugandha Kehar, nutrition consultant and Dr Anoop Misra, chairman, Fortis C DOC Centre for Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases and Endocrinology, walked us through the mango and its impact on blood sugar.

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{{^usCountry}} They cited their two research papers, which explored how mango may impact blood sugar levels. One, published in September 2025 in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, examined the glycemic responses to three mango varieties (Safeda, Dasheri, and Langra) in people with and without type 2 diabetes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They cited their two research papers, which explored how mango may impact blood sugar levels. One, published in September 2025 in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, examined the glycemic responses to three mango varieties (Safeda, Dasheri, and Langra) in people with and without type 2 diabetes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The second was a longer eight-week randomised controlled trial examining the effects of daily mango consumption compared to bread at breakfast. Published in July 2025 in the Journal of Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders, it compared the blood sugar spike caused by two mango varieties, Safeda and Dasheri, with that caused by white bread. Mango consumption and blood sugar spikes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second was a longer eight-week randomised controlled trial examining the effects of daily mango consumption compared to bread at breakfast. Published in July 2025 in the Journal of Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders, it compared the blood sugar spike caused by two mango varieties, Safeda and Dasheri, with that caused by white bread. Mango consumption and blood sugar spikes {{/usCountry}}

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Since mangoes are naturally sweet, know what it means for your blood sugar. (Picture credit: Pexels)

Based on the research papers, the experts evaluated several factors, including post-meal blood sugar responses, glyceamic variability, insulin resistance and more.

Here's a brief guide that showcases a rather positive association with mangoes, deductions drawn from the experts' research findings:

1. Mangoes may not spike blood sugar as sharply as assumed

Mangoes did not raise blood sugar more than white bread in the studies.

In some cases, glucose responses were slightly lower than bread.

In people with type 2 diabetes, mangoes produced comparable or even lower glucose levels than white bread.

Continuous glucose monitoring showed smoother glucose patterns throughout the day.

2. Mangoes were linked to better blood sugar stability

Mango consumption was associated with lower glycaemic variability.

This means fewer sharp rises and crashes in blood sugar levels.

Stable glucose patterns are considered beneficial for better metabolic control.

3. Long-term benefits were seen under controlled conditions

In the 8-week study, mangoes replaced refined carbohydrates like white bread at breakfast.

Researchers observed improvements in fasting blood sugar and HbA1c levels.

Insulin resistance improved.

Reductions in body weight, waist circumference, and skinfold thickness were also noted.

HDL or “good” cholesterol levels increased.

4. Portion size and meal context are critical

The studies used controlled portions of around 250 grams of mango pulp.

Mangoes were included within a calorie-controlled diet.

They replaced refined carbs instead of being added on top of meals.

Overeating mangoes or pairing them with other high-carb foods may affect blood sugar differently.

5. Why mangoes may behave differently than expected

Mangoes have a moderate glycaemic index and relatively low glycaemic load.

Their fibre content may help slow glucose absorption.

They also contain bioactive compounds that may support metabolic responses.

When eaten as part of balanced meals, their blood sugar impact may be less severe than commonly assumed.

How should you eat mangoes?

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Eat mangoes in moderation. (Picture credit: Pixabay)

Dr Anoop Misra acknowledged that there is no need to completely avoid mangoes. “They should be eaten in controlled portions of about 200 to 250 grams and preferably as part of a meal rather than as a standalone snack,” he described the ideal way to consume them,

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Nutrition consultant Sugandha agreed and suggested that it is better to swap mangoes with carbs, “It is important to use mango as a replacement for refined carbohydrates, such as white bread, rather than adding it on top of the usual diet," she said.

One thing both experts strongly advised against was combining mango with other high-sugar foods. Since every individuals may respond differently, they also recommended monitoring one's own glucose response to see how the body reacts.

In the end, the experts gave mangoes a cautious green signal. When consumed in absolute moderation, as part of a balanced diet, and as a replacement for refined carbohydrates, mangoes do not appear to worsen blood sugar levels and may even support better metabolic health in people with type 2 diabetes.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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