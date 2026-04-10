'Can rabies make humans bark like dogs'? Neurologist reacts to video of Mirzapur boy

A video showing a teenager from Mirzapur ‘barking like a dog’ four months after apparently being bitten by a dog is being shared on social media. The clip raised many questions about the symptoms of rabies and the nature of the affliction that the boy had.

Viral video shows teenager (in red) barking after contracting rabies. (UPTak/YouTube)

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Taking to Instagram on April 9, Dr Rahul Chawla, a neurologist with training from AIIMS New Delhi, debunked the video, stating that even if a person does contract rabies after being bitten by an infected dog, they do not start to bark like one themselves.

The effects and symptoms of rabies

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{{^usCountry}} “Rabies affects the brainstem and causes severe spasms in the throat muscles,” stated Dr Chawla. As a result of the spasms, it becomes extremely painful for a person who is infected to swallow anything, even water. This is a classic symptom of the infection, commonly known as hydrophobia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Rabies affects the brainstem and causes severe spasms in the throat muscles,” stated Dr Chawla. As a result of the spasms, it becomes extremely painful for a person who is infected to swallow anything, even water. This is a classic symptom of the infection, commonly known as hydrophobia. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Sometimes these throat or laryngeal spasms can produce unusual sounds. But those sounds are very different from barking,” explained the neurologist. “In the video being circulated, the child’s behaviour is very unlikely to be rabies.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Sometimes these throat or laryngeal spasms can produce unusual sounds. But those sounds are very different from barking,” explained the neurologist. “In the video being circulated, the child’s behaviour is very unlikely to be rabies.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Chawla, likely causes for the symptoms could be a functional neurological disorder, which was earlier referred to as hysteria, or a conversion/dissociative reaction that was likely triggered by extreme fear, which in this case could be receiving the dog bite. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Chawla, likely causes for the symptoms could be a functional neurological disorder, which was earlier referred to as hysteria, or a conversion/dissociative reaction that was likely triggered by extreme fear, which in this case could be receiving the dog bite. {{/usCountry}}

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“Cases like this need proper neurological and psychiatric evaluation instead of being immediately labelled as rabies,” observed the neurologist. “Health information spreads very fast on social media. That’s why it’s important to verify medical facts before sharing them. Misinformation can create unnecessary panic and confusion.”

The incident with Mirzapur teenager

The boy in the viral video was a 17-year-old from Mirzapur who started barking four months after being bitten by a dog. As reported by Bhaskar, the parents of the boy took him to a priest, believing someone had done “black magic” on their son.

However, locals gathered at the spot advised the family to take the boy to a hospital instead. The doctor suspected rabies and referred the boy to Varanasi. It was revealed that the teenager had received two anti-rabies injections, but the family did not get the third one to complete the course. As a result, he became infected.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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