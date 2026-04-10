Healthy vs fit: Why the two are not the same and understanding the difference truly matters

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Seema Dhir, unit head and senior consultant, internal medicine, Artemis Hospitals, Gurugram, reveals the difference that might change the way you look at yourself. Dr Dhir said, “Health is a state of being, and fitness is a state of doing.”

Healthy and fit are not the same, but are frequently used interchangeably without recognising the difference. A lot of people think that being healthy and being fit are the same thing, but they are not. You need to know this difference because it affects how you eat, move, think, and really take care of your body. ​Also read | Soha Ali Khan has this gut-healing lemon drink first thing in the morning, calls it 'gentle game-changer': Full recipe

For instance, a person who eats balanced meals , handles stress well, and gets enough sleep may be considered healthy, even if they don't do a lot of intense physical training .

“Health is the state of your body and mind as a whole. It's not just about not getting sick, it's also about feeling good physically, mentally, and socially,” said Dr Dhir. A healthy person has organs that work well, a strong immune system, hormones that are in balance, stable mental health , and good sleep quality . Health is all about long-term wellness and the proper functioning of organs.

For example, an athlete or bodybuilder may be very fit because they can do hard physical tasks quickly and easily. But that doesn’t mean they are healthy.

“Fitness, on the other hand, is how well you can do physical things,” explained Dr Dhir. It includes strength, endurance, flexibility, and stamina. You can measure fitness , and it is often linked to how well you look and how well you perform physically. Good stamina, muscle strength, agility, and a high energy level are all signs of good health.

Dr Dhir highlighted that being fit doesn't always mean being healthy, though. Some people may overtrain, follow extreme diets, or use unhealthy methods to get a certain body type, which can be bad for their health as a whole and in the long run. However, a person might not look very fit from the body type, but they could still be healthy if their body systems are working well.

“Fitness is just one part of being healthy; it's not the whole thing. For real health, it's important to take care of your body from the inside out and stay active,” said Dr Dhir. So, don’t run behind fitness; try to live a healthy lifestyle that ensures wellness in the long run.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.