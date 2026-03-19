NDA seeks trainers for female cadets, proposes credit system for physical training

The National Defence Academy (NDA) has sought additional physical training instructors for its growing number of female cadets and has proposed bringing physical training under a formal credit system. The twin move, pending approval with the Ministry of Defence (MoD), aims to address staff shortages and accord academic weight to the academy’s rigorous physical training programme amid evolving training needs. To bridge the gap, the academy has submitted a proposal to the MoD seeking additional physical education instructors, particularly from those recruited under the Agniveer scheme. The proposal is currently under consideration. (HT FILE)

At present, female cadets at the NDA are trained by male instructors. While the intent is to maintain gender-neutral training standards, officials say there is a need for more specialised training support for women.

To bridge the gap, the academy has submitted a proposal to the MoD seeking additional physical education instructors, particularly from those recruited under the Agniveer scheme. The proposal is currently under consideration.

Speaking on the development, Vice Admiral Anil Jaggi, Commandant, NDA, said that while training modules are being adapted to meet the requirements of female cadets, the availability of adequate trainers remains a challenge. “Physical training is a critical component of the overall curriculum, and with the inclusion of women cadets, there is a need to augment our instructional staff accordingly,” he said.

The Commandant expressed optimism that the ministry will approve the request soon, enabling the academy to strengthen training support while maintaining its rigorous standards.

He was interacting with the media on the sidelines of the ongoing Sabhiki Cup 2026, being hosted by the NDA from March 17 to 21. The event has brought together 429 cadets — 331 male and 98 female — from India’s premier military training institutions, including the Indian Military Academy, Air Force Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Officers Training Academy (Chennai and Gaya), and the NDA.

Cadets are competing in disciplines such as cross-country, football, basketball, hockey, volleyball and squash, testing their endurance, skill and competitive spirit. Notably, this is the first edition to witness competitive participation by female cadets.

Jaggi said the academy is preparing to implement the National Education Policy 2020, with a revised curriculum aligned to the policy. The changes will include subjects such as artificial intelligence, quantum technology and drone training, among others.

At present, physical training does not carry academic weight. The academy has therefore proposed to the Centre that it be brought under a credit system, given the unique integration of academics and physical training at the NDA.