Can resting your neck on those salon basins, using massagers be harmful? Experts weigh in

The neck is a vital part of the body, housing numerous critical structures such as glands, arteries, veins, muscles, nerves, the esophagus, trachea and vertebrae but due to its lack of bone protection, the neck is highly susceptible to injury. In emergencies, the neck's function is often assessed first because any disruption can lead to serious, potentially life-threatening conditions. Can resting your neck on those salon basins be harmful?

Neck Health Risks:

The neck supports the weight of the head and ensures its alignment with the rest of the body, playing an essential role in overall bodily function. We got a few experts on board to know whether resting our neck on salon basins and using certain types of ball massagers is safe or can be potentially be harmful?

Calling it a concern that has persisted for years, Dr Arjun Srivatsa, Senior Consultant and Head of the Department of Neurosciences in Bengaluru, shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle, “These risks are not new, over the years, there have been documented cases highlighting the dangers, underscoring the importance of caution in these seemingly innocuous activities.”

He revealed, “Long-term use of a salon basin as a place to rest your neck can come with a number of serious dangers. The uncomfortable and frequently abnormal posture may cause prolonged pain or discomfort by putting tension on the cervical spine and neck muscles. More concerningly, extended hyperextension of the neck during salon treatments has rarely but seriously resulted in vertebral artery dissection, a hazardous condition that can cause strokes. There are times when this occurrence is called “beauty parlour stroke syndrome.” In addition, the posture may compress cervical nerves, resulting in pain, tingling, or numbness.”

Dr Arjun Srivatsa added, “Ball massagers can be hazardous if not used properly, even though they are normally helpful for relieving pain and relaxing muscles. Using a ball massager too vigorously might cause soft tissue damage or bruises to muscles. Without the right direction, using ball massagers on delicate areas like the neck or spine might result in strain or harm. Individuals who suffer from specific medical disorders, including severe osteoporosis or herniated discs, should exercise caution when using ball massagers or stay away from them completely since incorrect usage can make their situation worse.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Imraan Khan (PT), Consultant Head Physiotherapist at Wockhardt Hospitals in Mumbai's Mira Road, explained, “Those salon basins can be uncomfortable due to the way your neck is resting at an awkward angle. This can cause severe pain and neck distress. These ball massagers or salon basins can heavily impact your neck resulting in restricted movement and even severe injuries. The way your head is aligned on the hard surface of the basin can put excessive pressure on your neck and its tissues leading to strain, stiffness, pain, and numbness in the neck muscles. If this pressure sustains for more than a few hours it can cause the neck muscles to tighten causing persistent neck pain and even headache called as cervicogenic headache. This can happen even after using ball massagers on the delicate parts of your body such as the neck and vertebral bones around the neck.”

It is irrefutable that people nowadays look for luxury and comfort in almost every aspect hence, visiting the salon for head washes and using massagers is a common practice. Dr Ashu Shishodia, Head Of Department Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation at Medicover Hospitals in Navi Mumbai, opined, “Here the question is - do people prioritise luxury over safety because salon basins are not ergonomic friendly as the imperative criteria are not fulfilled such as height difference, shape of head and length of neck/cervical spine?”

He elaborated, “Even though they have different adjustments but are yet not compatible for everyone. Also taking the neck in an extreme extension position can put pressure on various blood vessels supplying the neck, hence it is not recommended to use salon basins. Resting your neck on salon basins will feel cozy and relaxing but it is the opposite of it. Doing so can cause discomfort and strain in the neck. It can induce pressure on the cervical spine and surrounding muscles creating tension or headaches. This misalignment can cause excruciating neck pain. Moreover, shared basins are contaminated with bacteria which can put one at the risk of scalp infections or skin irritations. Being in an uncomfortable position for an extended period while hair washing in the salon is not recommended at all. Everyone has to exercise caution and be safe.”

Tips to Protect Your Neck:

Dr Arjun Srivatsa advised, “When using ball massagers or salon treatments, make sure you are providing adequate support for your neck by using ergonomic equipment, which is made to accommodate the user's natural body alignment and improve comfort and safety. The equipment's height should be adjusted to keep the neck in a neutral position. During lengthy treatments, take pauses and let the practitioner know if you are uncomfortable. Use moderate motions, stay away from sensitive regions, and keep sessions short while using ball massagers. If you already have medical conditions, speak with a doctor. To support general neck health, keep your posture correct, exercise frequently, drink plenty of water, control your stress, and warm up your neck muscles.”

Dr Imraan Khan suggested, “One should take utmost care of their neck for the betterment of their health and prevent future injury. This can be achieved by adding a soft cushion under your neck throughout your beauty procedure. You can take quick short breaks to stretch your neck and body throughout your salon visit. Similarly, avoid using the massager on an open wound or inflamed area or on the bony areas in the neck to minimise the damage caused. Use your ball massager gently and only for a shorter duration. Prevention is always better than cure, so do not wait until you get neck. Make mindful choices by maintaining good posture, exercising regularly, and eating healthy meals.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.