Can smoking damage your eyesight? Surgeon shares 6 warning signs you should not ignore

Smoking is a major health hazard, and the first repercussions that usually come to mind are related to the lungs or heart, whether life-threatening conditions such as lung cancer, stroke and heart attack, or chronic illnesses like Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD.)ALSO READ: Smoking in your 20s and 30s? Cardiologist reveals early heart damage you may not feel yet: ‘Even few cigarettes can…’

Smoking affects your vision too!(Picture credit: Unsplash)

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But the dangerous effects of smoking can extend to other organs and physiological systems, too. Smoking affects the entire body, not only the lungs, which makes sense because the body's systems are deeply interconnected. Your eyesight is in danger, too!

Dr Sanjay Gandhi, cataract, LASIK, and glaucoma surgeon at SRG Eye Hospital, a unit of Maxivision Eye Hospitals, Ahmedabad, told HT Lifestyle that smoking can affect central vision, which is crucial for reading, driving, and recognising faces. And since it is so crucial for daily functioning, a person's independence gets adversely affected, too.

What is central vision?

Central vision is part of the eyesight people rely on for some of the most ordinary daily tasks, making it extremely crucial.

“Central vision helps a person see what is right in front of them. It is needed for simple activities such as reading a newspaper, checking their phone, cooking, driving, threading a needle or identifying someone from a distance,” the surgeon said, describing the everyday activities that depend on clear central vision.

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{{^usCountry}} So what happens if this part of eyesight gets damaged? Dr Gandhi warned that while side vision may remain, the central part can become blurred, dark or distorted. How does smoking damage your eyes? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So what happens if this part of eyesight gets damaged? Dr Gandhi warned that while side vision may remain, the central part can become blurred, dark or distorted. How does smoking damage your eyes? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Smoking affects a part of the eye, which the doctor calls the macula. But how exactly? The answer lies in how smoking affects blood circulation and increases oxidative stress in the body. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Smoking affects a part of the eye, which the doctor calls the macula. But how exactly? The answer lies in how smoking affects blood circulation and increases oxidative stress in the body. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The eyes, especially the retina, need a healthy supply of oxygen and nutrients to function well. Over time, smoking can reduce this support and increase the risk of age-related macular degeneration, also called AMD," Dr Gandhi added. And he also noted that smoking is one of the ‘most important modifiable risk factors for AMD.’ Warning signs you should not ignore {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The eyes, especially the retina, need a healthy supply of oxygen and nutrients to function well. Over time, smoking can reduce this support and increase the risk of age-related macular degeneration, also called AMD," Dr Gandhi added. And he also noted that smoking is one of the ‘most important modifiable risk factors for AMD.’ Warning signs you should not ignore {{/usCountry}}

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Blurred vision happens because of smoking! (Picture credit: Freepik)

Here are some of the warning signs, as mentioned by the surgeon, that can indicate worsening eye health, and certainly should not be dismissed, even if the initial signs may look small:

Blurred vision Difficulty reading small print Straight lines appear wavy Requiring brighter light to read than what was needed before Faces appear unclear as before Dark patch in the centre of vision

Do smokers need regular check-ups?

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Since smoking poses such a major risk, the doctor recommended that people who smoke, especially those above 40, should consider regular eye examinations. But a simple eye check can help detect early changes in the retina. Dr Gandhi reiterated that early diagnosis can help slow down the condition and protect existing vision. Smoking can also contribute to serious eye conditions, like cataracts, vision loss and blindness, especially in cases linked to macular degeneration.

Quitting is the best preventive measure

While early diagnosis can help, the best step a smoker can take, according to the surgeon, is to quit completely, as the entire body benefits from it, from the eyes and heart to the lungs and blood vessels.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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