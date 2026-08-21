Can too many vaccines overwhelm the immune system? Physician Dr Amit Prakash Singh explains and debunks other myths

Vaccines are among the most important breakthroughs of modern medicine that have significantly improved public health by preventing severe illnesses and reducing complications, hospitalisations, and mortality. Especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, the utility of vaccines has become ever more obvious to people across the globe.

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However, misinformation and myths still cause some individuals to be reluctant to get vaccinated. In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, physician Dr Amit Prakash Singh debunks six such myths, in the hope that knowing the facts would help people make the right decisions.

Myth 1: Vaccines may result in the disease they are meant to prevent

Fact: The majority of vaccines do not result in the disease they are intended to prevent, assured the physician. Some vaccines use dead or weakened virus particles, while others use specific components of the pathogen to prepare the immune system.

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{{^usCountry}} “Some slight side effects, including mild fever, fatigue, or soreness, are signs of an immune response and not of the disease,” pointed out Dr Singh. Myth 2: The immune system can be overwhelmed by many vaccines {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Some slight side effects, including mild fever, fatigue, or soreness, are signs of an immune response and not of the disease,” pointed out Dr Singh. Myth 2: The immune system can be overwhelmed by many vaccines {{/usCountry}}

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Fact: As Dr Singh explained, “Every single day, the immune system copes with different microorganisms and other foreign substances. All recommended vaccine schedules are carefully developed based on numerous studies and have been found to be safe for the immune system.”

Myth 3: Vaccines are only necessary for kids

Fact: Vaccination should be done throughout the life cycle of an individual, noted the physician. “Depending on the particular situation, adults and adolescents also may receive essential vaccinations and booster immunisations,” he added.

Vaccinations are not just for children.

Myth 4: Natural infection is always better than vaccination

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Fact: Dr Singh cautioned that the immunity that comes with natural infection can result in severe complications in some cases. Vaccinations allow for immunity to develop without having to suffer from the disease itself.

Myth 5: If a vaccine does not prevent 100% of infections, it has no value

Fact: The physician highlighted that vaccines do not eliminate the risk of infection, but they do significantly reduce the chance of severe disease and complications. “Effectiveness can differ from one vaccine to another and even from one person to another,” he added.

Myth 6: If I feel fine, there's no need for a vaccination.

Fact: As Dr Singh explained, “Feeling fine physically does not mean protection from vaccine-preventable diseases. Thanks to vaccination, a person is at a lower risk of catching these diseases and can also protect others who cannot be vaccinated.”

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According to the physician, the most important thing an individual can do is to listen to qualified physicians and to vaccine guidelines based on actual scientific evidence, rather than to sources on social networks or personal testimonies.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Amit Prakash Singh is a consultant in the department of Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi. He has over 22 years of clinical experience.