Can too much caffeine weaken your bladder? Nephrologist shares 6 signs you should not ignore
Is your bladder reacting to caffeine? Know why it happens and how you can spot any underlying problem quick.
Coffee comes with a shining halo in the middle of the day, especially when work makes your eyes heavy, and everything starts to blur. It has earned its undefeated status as an energy booster. And it is not just coffee. Tea, energy drinks, soda and other caffeine-containing beverages can also jolt you awake and make you feel more alert.ALSO READ: Do you pee more often as you grow older? Urologist explains if it is normal and when to worry
But as you keep reaching for caffeine throughout the day, your bladder may also start reacting to it. Since caffeine does the heavy lifting of keeping you more focused and alert, one may sideline its other health repercussions. There are plenty, and one of the ways excess caffeine can affect the body is by worsening urinary health.
Nephrologist Dr Manoj Singhal, director of nephrology at Medanta, Noida, told us that while caffeine can improve cognitive function, drinking it in excess may affect the bladder. In the early stages, these effects may sometimes go unnoticed.
How does excess caffeine weaken the bladder?
Caffeine makes your kidneys produce more urine, which is why the doctor noted that many people report frequent bathroom breaks after drinking too much soda or energy drinks.{{/usCountry}}
Caffeine makes your kidneys produce more urine, which is why the doctor noted that many people report frequent bathroom breaks after drinking too much soda or energy drinks.{{/usCountry}}
“Caffeine irritates the urinary bladder lining and causes increased bladder muscle activity. In some cases, excessive caffeine might also make the bladder incapable of holding urine for long periods,” Dr Singhal mentioned, implying that the bladder may become more sensitive and reactive after high caffeine intake.{{/usCountry}}
“Caffeine irritates the urinary bladder lining and causes increased bladder muscle activity. In some cases, excessive caffeine might also make the bladder incapable of holding urine for long periods,” Dr Singhal mentioned, implying that the bladder may become more sensitive and reactive after high caffeine intake.{{/usCountry}}
Your energy drinks and pre-workout supplements are not safe either. In fact, some energy drinks contain high concentrations of caffeine along with additional stimulants and sugar, which can worsen bladder irritation.
Signs of bladder getting weaker{{/usCountry}}
Your energy drinks and pre-workout supplements are not safe either. In fact, some energy drinks contain high concentrations of caffeine along with additional stimulants and sugar, which can worsen bladder irritation.
Signs of bladder getting weaker{{/usCountry}}
Since caffeine consumption affects your bladder health, you need to monitor certain signs which may indicate your bladder health is taking a toll. Here are some signs, as shared by the expert:
- Urination frequency without fluid intake
- Sudden urge to urinate
- Night-time urination several times
- Trouble with the retention of urine
- Mild burning, pressure, or discomfort in the bladder without an infection
- Urinary incontinence in certain cases
Who is most vulnerable?{{/usCountry}}
Since caffeine consumption affects your bladder health, you need to monitor certain signs which may indicate your bladder health is taking a toll. Here are some signs, as shared by the expert:
- Urination frequency without fluid intake
- Sudden urge to urinate
- Night-time urination several times
- Trouble with the retention of urine
- Mild burning, pressure, or discomfort in the bladder without an infection
- Urinary incontinence in certain cases
Who is most vulnerable?{{/usCountry}}
Since everyone has a different baseline health, some people may be more sensitive to caffeine-related bladder irritation. The nephrologist shared that people with overactive bladder, interstitial cystitis, recurrent UTI, enlarged prostate, pelvic floor dysfunction, or urinary incontinence may be more reactive to caffeine consumption.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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