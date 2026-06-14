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Can too much caffeine weaken your bladder? Nephrologist shares 6 signs you should not ignore

Is your bladder reacting to caffeine? Know why it happens and how you can spot any underlying problem quick. 

Updated on: Jun 14, 2026 05:48 pm IST
By Adrija Dey
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Coffee comes with a shining halo in the middle of the day, especially when work makes your eyes heavy, and everything starts to blur. It has earned its undefeated status as an energy booster. And it is not just coffee. Tea, energy drinks, soda and other caffeine-containing beverages can also jolt you awake and make you feel more alert.ALSO READ: Do you pee more often as you grow older? Urologist explains if it is normal and when to worry

Drinking too much coffee has an adverse effect on your bladder health!(Picture credit: Unsplash)

But as you keep reaching for caffeine throughout the day, your bladder may also start reacting to it. Since caffeine does the heavy lifting of keeping you more focused and alert, one may sideline its other health repercussions. There are plenty, and one of the ways excess caffeine can affect the body is by worsening urinary health.

Nephrologist Dr Manoj Singhal, director of nephrology at Medanta, Noida, told us that while caffeine can improve cognitive function, drinking it in excess may affect the bladder. In the early stages, these effects may sometimes go unnoticed.

How does excess caffeine weaken the bladder?

Frequent washroom breaks is common if you drink a lot of coffee. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Since everyone has a different baseline health, some people may be more sensitive to caffeine-related bladder irritation. The nephrologist shared that people with overactive bladder, interstitial cystitis, recurrent UTI, enlarged prostate, pelvic floor dysfunction, or urinary incontinence may be more reactive to caffeine consumption.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adrija Dey

Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.

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