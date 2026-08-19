Can women develop eating disorder for the first time during pregnancy? Gynaecologist shares what to know, early signs

Pregnancy is often associated with glowing skin and growing excitement, but the physical changes can also be challenging to navigate. For some women, concerns around weight gain, body image, and food may become overwhelming.

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jothi Neeraja, a gynaecologist and co-founder of Maarga Mind Care, explains whether an eating disorder can begin during pregnancy. ​Also read | Gynaecologist Dr Varshali Mali shares 5 health checks every woman above 35 should consider before planning pregnancy

Eating disorders during pregnancy

According to Dr Jothi, some women may have a history of an eating problem which can re-emerge or worsen during pregnancy, resulting in eating disorders. It is also possible to develop disordered eating habits for the first time during pregnancy. Pregnancy brings emotional, hormonal, and major physical changes resulting in a changed body shape, which some women can find difficult to adjust to.

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Some early indicators can be being overly preoccupied with calories, food quantity, constantly checking one’s weight.

{{^usCountry}} “For women who are more concerned about their appearance, weight or lack of control over their body, pregnancy can trigger significant anxiety and unhealthy eating patterns,” said Dr Jothi. This can result in extreme food restriction, avoiding entire food groups, self-induced vomiting or excessive exercise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For women who are more concerned about their appearance, weight or lack of control over their body, pregnancy can trigger significant anxiety and unhealthy eating patterns,” said Dr Jothi. This can result in extreme food restriction, avoiding entire food groups, self-induced vomiting or excessive exercise. {{/usCountry}}

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It is vital to differentiate between normal attention to diet during pregnancy and an eating disorder. Being conscious about eating healthy food is not a concern in itself, but the concern arises when food, weight or body image leads to persistent anxiety and the pregnant woman adapts restrictive eating habits and behaviour related to food that can compromise her nutritional needs or daily functioning.

Early behavioural and emotional warning signs of an eating disorder during pregnancy

Dr Jothi highlighted that some early indicators can include being overly preoccupied with calories and food quantity, constantly checking one’s weight, skipping meals, avoiding entire food groups when no medical reason is involved, or experiencing intense guilt after eating.

Some women may also over-exercise when they are tired or told to rest, force themselves to vomit after eating or take laxatives to prevent weight loss (while also consuming other medications to avoid weight gain). They may also feel increasingly anxious, irritable, withdrawn or distressed around food and discussions about weight gain. They may avoid social occasions involving food and seek reassurance that they are not gaining ‘too much’ weight.

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Treatment should be customised and must include a multi-disciplinary approach.

From an obstetric perspective, unexpected weight loss, inadequate weight gain, weakness, dizziness, dehydration or nutritional deficiencies can also be warning signs that further assessment of the pregnant woman’s health is required.

How can eating disorders during pregnancy be treated safely and sensitively?

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According to Dr Jothi, treatment should be customised and must include a multidisciplinary approach, with an obstetrician, a mental health professional, and, when appropriate, a dietitian or nutritionist skilled in dealing with pregnancy.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.