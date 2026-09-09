Can you die from a broken heart? Cardiovascular surgeon says ‘yes’, explains why heartbreak can mimic a heart attack

Can intense emotional distress actually affect your heart and in some cases, can it even be fatal? According to board-certified cardiovascular surgeon Dr Jeremy London, the answer is yes. A condition known as takotsubo cardiomyopathy, often referred to as ‘broken heart syndrome’, can mimic the symptoms of a heart attack and is frequently triggered by a major emotional event. (Also read: When ‘just a fever’ turns dangerous: Doctor shares 5 warning signs your infection needs urgent medical attention )

'More women get it'

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“You know, the short answer is yes, and it’s called takotsubo’s cardiomyopathy,” Dr London said in a September 7 Instagram post, explaining the condition.

Takotsubo cardiomyopathy is a temporary weakening of the heart muscle that can occur following significant emotional or physical stress. “These patients present just like a heart attack, usually after a big emotional event. And it’s hard to tell the difference between the two,” Dr London explained.

Because the symptoms can resemble a heart attack, patients may undergo urgent cardiac testing, including coronary angiography. Dr London said some patients are taken to the catheterisation laboratory, where dye is injected into the coronary arteries to look for blockages.

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{{^usCountry}} Unlike a typical heart attack caused by a blocked coronary artery, takotsubo cardiomyopathy is generally associated with temporary dysfunction of the heart muscle rather than an obstructed artery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unlike a typical heart attack caused by a blocked coronary artery, takotsubo cardiomyopathy is generally associated with temporary dysfunction of the heart muscle rather than an obstructed artery. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr London noted that the condition is more commonly seen in women. “Now, there is a series of biomarker tests that can help delineate the difference. Now, more women get it, less die. Less men get it, and it is more dangerous,” he said.

The condition is often associated with intense emotional experiences such as grief, fear, shock or severe stress, although physical stressors can also trigger it.

'You can die from a broken heart'

Although many people recover with appropriate medical care, takotsubo cardiomyopathy can sometimes lead to serious complications. In rare cases, it can be life-threatening.

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Dr London said that treatment is generally focused on monitoring the patient and providing supportive care. “The management is usually just observation and support. So the answer is, yes, you can die from a broken heart.”

Importantly, chest pain, breathlessness, sweating, nausea or other symptoms that resemble a heart attack should never be assumed to be caused by emotional stress alone. Anyone experiencing possible heart attack symptoms should seek emergency medical attention.

Dr Jeremy London, MD, is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience in cardiac surgery, based in Savannah, Georgia.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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