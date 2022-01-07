Can you guess Milind Soman's greatest weakness? Actor reveals in latest inspiring fitness post: Read here

Actor and celebrated supermodel Milind Soman is lazy. Don't believe us? Well, the Internet's favourite enthusiast says so himself. The star took to Instagram recently to share an inspiring post talking about his greatest weakness and achievement in life. And it will motivate you to make fitness a priority like Milind.

Milind Soman shared a picture of himself holding a Mudgar, a type of gada, and a video in which he exercised with it by swinging it around the shoulders. Sharing the video, the actor said that his biggest weakness is laziness. He revealed that when he cycled 1000km to Delhi, someone asked about the biggest challenge of the journey. His answer was waking up early every day.

In the end, Milind talked about how his greatest achievement in life is not fame or running a marathon or being called an IronMan. It is the will to find 15 minutes for himself every day to exercise and stay healthy.

Milind Soman's post reads, "Do you think I'm lazy ? You might say no, but like many people out there, it's my biggest weakness recently, after my 1000km cycle ride to Delhi to bring more attention to the man made problem of pollution, someone asked me what was the most challenging part of the ride. My answer? Waking up early every day."

"Whatever you want to achieve in life, you've got to #fightlazy. My greatest achievement in life is not fame or fortune or a marathon or the Ironman...it has been to find and to continue to find 15min for myself every day," Milind added in the end.

After Milind shared the post, it garnered several likes and comments. His wife, Ankita Konwar, also commented on it. "Inspiring everyday [heart emojis]," she wrote.

Milind and Ankita tied the knot in 2018 at Alibaug. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family members.

