Can you play sports with a single kidney? Nephrologist Dr Anupam Roy debunks 6 myths about kidney donation

Kidney donation is often viewed with apprehension because of misconceptions around health, longevity, and lifestyle after donation. According to nephrologist Dr Anupam Roy, understanding the facts can help potential donors make an informed decision rather than being guided by fear or hearsay.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | How to know if your medicine is genuine? 6 questions to ask before buying it

To that end, he went on to debunk six common myths about the procedure, which are presented as follows.

Myth 1: You cannot live normally with one kidney

Fact: A healthy person can generally lead a normal and active life with one kidney, shared Dr Roy.

“After donation, the remaining kidney adapts and takes on a greater share of the body’s filtering function,” he stated. “Most carefully selected donors can return to their regular personal and professional lives after recovery.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A healthy person can usually return to their normal life after donating a kidney.

Myth 2: Donating a kidney means you will develop kidney failure

{{^usCountry}} Fact: Kidney donation does not automatically cause kidney failure, pointed out Dr Roy, explaining that donors are thoroughly evaluated before surgery to ensure they are medically suitable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fact: Kidney donation does not automatically cause kidney failure, pointed out Dr Roy, explaining that donors are thoroughly evaluated before surgery to ensure they are medically suitable. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“However, donation is not a reason to neglect health,” he added. “Regular monitoring of blood pressure, kidney function, weight, and overall health remains important.”

Myth 3: Donors cannot exercise or play sports afterwards

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fact: Contrary to popular belief, physical activity is encouraged once recovery after kidney donation is complete and the treating team gives clearance, shared the nephrologist.

“Donors can generally resume exercise gradually,” he pointed out. “Activities involving a significant risk of direct abdominal trauma may require additional discussion and precautions.”

Myth 4: Women cannot become pregnant after donating a kidney

Fact: Most women can have successful pregnancies after kidney donation. However, as per Dr Roy, pregnancy may carry a slightly higher risk of hypertension and pre-eclampsia.

“Pre-pregnancy counselling and appropriate monitoring during pregnancy are therefore important,” he observed.

Myth 5: Anyone who wants to donate can become a donor

Fact: In the words of Dr Roy, “Willingness alone is not enough. Potential living donors undergo comprehensive medical, surgical and psychological assessments to determine whether donation is safe for them. The process must also be voluntary and free from coercion.”

6. Myth: Kidney donation permanently reduces quality of life

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fact: The nephrologist assured that with appropriate donor selection, follow-up, and healthy lifestyle practices, donation does not necessarily compromise quality of life. “Donors should, however, remain committed to long-term health monitoring,” he pointed out.

“Kidney donation is a significant decision, but it should not be surrounded by unnecessary fear,” shared the doctor. “Accurate information, careful evaluation, and transparent counselling allow potential donors to understand the risks and benefits and make a decision that is both informed and voluntary.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Anupam Roy is the additional director of the department of nephrology and kidney transplant at Aakash Healthcare Multi-Speciality Hospital, Dwarka. He has more than 20 years of clinical experience, and his specialities include the management of non-dialysis chronic kidney diseases, diabetic kidney diseases, hypertensive kidney diseases and other kidney diseases.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}