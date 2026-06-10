Can you really wear period underwear for 10-12 hours? Gynaecologist reveals what ads may not tell you

Period underwear is a reusable, comfortable, and environmentally friendly option for managing menstrual flow, and its uptake is rapidly increasing amongst today’s conscious and savvy consumers. Washing and maintenance require some getting used to initially. Still, once it becomes a routine, most people can manage without much hassle.

What to look for when buying period underwear?

Can you wear period panties for 10–12 Hours? An expert separates fact from marketing(Adobe Stock)

Smita B Kalappa, an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Apollo Clinic, Bengaluru, shares key factors to choose the right period underwear.

1. Material

Period underwear is usually made of breathable fabrics like cotton or bamboo and features multiple layers with technology that locks fluid away from the skin, helping maintain dryness. They also have antimicrobial properties that prevent odour buildup and microbial growth. Women of all ages can use them without causing the skin irritation and rashes associated with sanitary napkins.

2. Size and absorbency

Period underwear comes in different sizes and absorbency levels. So, consumers need to buy 3-5 pairs to use on heavy-, medium-, or light-flow days, respectively. It can take a bit of trial and error to find the most comfortable fit.

3. Cost

The average cost of period underwear ranges from ₹200 to ₹900 per pair, depending on the brand and features. While the initial investment may seem high, these products can often be reused for up to 2 years with proper care. Buying 3-5 pairs can help manage different flow days, making it a cost-effective option in the long run compared to traditional disposable menstrual products.

4. Duration of use

One pair of period underwear can be safely used for 8-12 hours at a time, depending on your individual flow. This makes them an excellent choice for busy individuals such as students or working women, as well as for travel when bathroom breaks may be less frequent. However, it's essential to consider your individual flow levels. For lighter days, 12 hours may be perfectly comfortable. Still, on heavier flow days, you might want to plan for shorter durations and change more frequently to maintain comfort and prevent leakage. Additionally, these panties offer peace of mind during long periods away from home, providing reliable protection without the need for additional products.

5. Usage

{{^usCountry}} They can be used for post-delivery bleeding and also in women who experience urinary leakage. As for washing and maintenance, it's vital to rinse the panties in cold water until the blood drains out. After that, you can either hand-wash them with a mild detergent or machine-wash them without fabric conditioner. Air-drying is recommended to preserve the fabric's integrity and ensure its longevity. Once you get used to this routine, caring for your period underwear becomes a quick and manageable task. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They can be used for post-delivery bleeding and also in women who experience urinary leakage. As for washing and maintenance, it's vital to rinse the panties in cold water until the blood drains out. After that, you can either hand-wash them with a mild detergent or machine-wash them without fabric conditioner. Air-drying is recommended to preserve the fabric's integrity and ensure its longevity. Once you get used to this routine, caring for your period underwear becomes a quick and manageable task. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} How long should you wear period underwear for? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How long should you wear period underwear for? {{/usCountry}}

When buying period underwear, it's important to consider how long you'll use it during your menstrual cycle. This affects both comfort and performance. Here are a few key reasons why:

People have different levels of flow during their period. It's important to know how long period underwear can be worn, which is usually 8 to 12 hours. This helps you pick the right underwear for heavy, medium, or light days. If you have a busy schedule, like being at work or school for long periods, it’s important to choose underwear that can handle extended wear without leaking. This way, you can go through your day without worrying about leaks. Knowing how long you can use something helps you plan better. For example, if you know a pair lasts 10 hours, you can wear them on outings or during travel without worrying about frequent bathroom breaks. Wearing period underwear for the right amount of time based on your flow level will keep you comfortable and help prevent leaks or irritation. These issues can occur if you wear the underwear for too long on heavy-flow days.

Brands offering period underwear in India

The Indian market has many brands, both local and global, offering leak-proof period underwear in different absorbency levels. Popular choices include Pee Safe, which offers reusable underwear for light- to heavy-flow; Mahina by Nua, known for its cotton-rich, rash-free designs; and Azah, which offers high-absorbency styles tested to last up to 12 hours. Other well-known brands include Soqoh, which focuses on size-inclusive fits. HealthFab GoPadFree, which offers lab-certified reusable underwear, and Sironona, which uses FDA-approved antibacterial fabric.

Myths about period underwear

Period underwear is becoming more popular, but they also come with many myths and misunderstandings. The doctor separates myths from facts.

Period underwear is hygienic and easy to clean: It is clean as soon as it is washed and dried, and has a lower risk of infection. Dangerous conditions like toxic shock syndrome with tampon use are completely avoided.

It is clean as soon as it is washed and dried, and has a lower risk of infection. Dangerous conditions like toxic shock syndrome with tampon use are completely avoided. Period underwear is bulky: It's just like regular underwear and comes in multiple sizes and designs.

It's just like regular underwear and comes in multiple sizes and designs. Period underwear causes leakage and is only for light-flow days. As per the expert, period underwear provides good coverage and can absorb up to 50 mL of menstrual fluid at a time. They may be combined with tampons or menstrual cups during the initial adjustment period.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the brands have not been directly suggested by the expert mentioned.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tavishi Dogra ...Read More Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust. Career journey and experience Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon. From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?” Subject expertise With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions. In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context. Education and professional background Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON