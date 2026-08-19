Can your sleeping position worsen nighttime acidity? Gastroenterologist explains which postures to avoid

Do you experience nighttime acidity, such as a sudden sour taste in your mouth or heaviness in your stomach? A spicy or heavy dinner is often blamed for this discomfort. But sometimes, your sleeping position may also worsen acidity. We asked a specialist which sleeping posture may trigger acid reflux and what changes can help ease the discomfort.ALSO READ: Why does your stomach hurt after eating? Gastroenterologist reveals 9 possible causes

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Dr Lorance Peter, director of gastroenterology and hepatology at Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, confirmed to HT Lifestyle that the way you sleep can influence your digestion and worsen nighttime acidity.

Why does sleeping in the wrong position worsen acidity?

“The position of your sleeping influences how easily stomach acid travels back into the food pipe, leading to heartburn, a sour taste in the mouth, or disturbed sleep," he said.

So, there are some postures that make it easier for stomach acid to travel to the food pipe, triggering common symptoms of acid reflux. If you frequently suffer from nighttime acidity, then try changing your sleep position.

What is the recommended sleeping position?

Is there any sleeping position that is safe? The gastroenterologist recommended, “The most recommended sleeping position for people with acid reflux is lying on the left side with their upper body elevated.”

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{{^usCountry}} Moreover, the position of the upper body is also important, as the expert advised sleeping with the head of the bed raised by about 6 to 8 inches for those who experience frequent nighttime acidity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moreover, the position of the upper body is also important, as the expert advised sleeping with the head of the bed raised by about 6 to 8 inches for those who experience frequent nighttime acidity. {{/usCountry}}

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How does this position help? He described, “The position keeps the junction between the stomach and the oesophagus above the level of stomach acid, reducing the chances of reflux.”

Which sleeping position worsens acidity?

Be careful when lying on your back, especially if you are more prone to acidity.

Just as one sleeping position may reduce reflux chances, there are some other postures that can make it worse. Dr Peter cautioned, “Sleeping on the right side or flat on the back may make it easier for acid to flow upwards, especially after a heavy meal.” You may wonder if you can elevate with the help of extra pillows, but the expert clarified that it may not be enough, as it bends the neck rather than elevating the upper body.

How to reduce the risks of acidity?

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The right sleeping position may help reduce nighttime reflux, but it cannot prevent acidity on its own.

Dr Peter recommended addressing the following triggers and habits:

Avoid eating large meals late at night.

Limit oily and spicy foods, excessive caffeine, and alcohol.

Avoid smoking, as it may worsen acid reflux.

Manage stress well.

Eat dinner at least two to three hours before bedtime, allowing the stomach to partially empty before you lie down.

When should you see a doctor?

How do you know when your heartburn requires medical attention? If left untreated, chronic acid reflux may lead to complications. Here are some warning signs to watch for, as per the expert:

Difficulty swallowing

Unexplained weight loss

Persistent chest discomfort

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.