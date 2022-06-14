Cancer: How to cope with the fear of recurrence

Cancer recurrence refers to the chances of cancer reappearing in the body after being treated completely. Local recurrence refers to the cancer reappearing in the same place as the original cancer, while, distant recurrence refers to cancer spreading to organs and tissues far from the original cancer. Cancer survivors, who have completely healed, often go through the anxiety and fear of recurrence. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Dhanya KS, Radiation Oncologist, American Oncology Institute, Calicut, spoke about the ways by which fear of recurrence in cancer survivors can be reduced or addressed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Skin cancer patients face 40 per cent recurrence rate: Study

Follow-up care plan: "For every cancer, there is a protocol for follow-up. Follow the protocol. Do the appropriate investigations during the follow-up as per the advice of the oncologist,” said Dr Dhanya KS.

Recognising emotions: When cancer patients survive, they also start worrying about the recurrence of the disease. Fear and anxiety are common in patients. However, they should let their health team know about the same and take appropriate actions.

Do not ignore fears: "The patient can’t ignore the fear by criticising of being afraid, these feelings will not go away. Accepting that there will be an experience of some fear while focusing on ways to manage the anxiety will help the patient in their journey of survival. Be aware that the anxiety may temporarily increase at specific times. For instance, when the patient needs follow-up imaging scans, he/she may experience anxiety, during a follow-up lab test, doctor visits, the anniversary of the diagnosis, or a time when someone else gets a new cancer diagnosis,” said Dr Dhanya KS.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer survivor programs: Being part of such programs helps in cutting down the loneliness of being a cancer survivor. Also, in cancer survivor programs, people can discuss the practical information and suggestions and share their fears and anxiety of recurrence.

Healthy choices: It is important to incorporate healthy habits such as eating healthy food, regular exercise, and getting enough sleep. This in turn helps a person feel better, both physically and mentally.

Reduce stress: Tips to reduce stress include spending time with family and friends, focusing on hobbies and other activities you enjoy, taking a walk, meditating, enjoying a bath, reading a funny book, or watching a funny show.

Well-informed: Healthcare professionals who are aware of the medical history of the patient can inform them about the chances of cancer reappearing. They can also indicate the signs and symptoms to look for. In case of experiencing symptoms that do not go away with time, or gets worse, it is important to consult a doctor immediately.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON