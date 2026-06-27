Cardiologist with 20 years of experience warns about Ozempic: 'Not all weight loss on GLP-1 medications is healthy'

As GLP-1 receptor agonists like Ozempic continue to dominate global conversations around weight loss, a doctor is urging patients to look beyond the scale. Also read | 7 weight loss myths busted by celebrity fitness trainer Tridev Pandey: ‘Never go for Ozempic…’

Dr Sanjay Bhojraj highlights why protein, strength training, and an exit strategy are non-negotiable if you're taking GLP-1s. (Unsplash)

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In a detailed critique shared on Instagram on June 19, Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, a US-based interventional cardiologist with over two decades of experience, warned about the long-term consequences of relying solely on medications without a comprehensive lifestyle strategy.

"Not all weight loss on GLP-1 medications is healthy weight loss," Dr Bhojraj said, challenging the mainstream narrative surrounding the drugs. "And the biggest mistake I see? People confuse eating less with getting healthier," he added.

The danger of the 'muscle trap'

While drugs like semaglutide (the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy) and the experimental tri-agonist retatrutide are highly effective at suppressing appetite, Dr Bhojraj shared that a lack of caloric intake can backfire if not managed precisely: "GLP-1s can reduce appetite. We all know that. But if you’re losing weight while barely eating protein, not strength training, ignoring digestion, losing muscle, and never building the habits that keep the weight off later… that’s not a long-term plan."

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{{^usCountry}} When patients drop weight rapidly, a significant percentage of that loss can come from lean muscle tissue rather than adipose (fat) tissue,he added. This muscle wasting, medically known as sarcopenia, can severely damage a patient's resting metabolic rate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When patients drop weight rapidly, a significant percentage of that loss can come from lean muscle tissue rather than adipose (fat) tissue,he added. This muscle wasting, medically known as sarcopenia, can severely damage a patient's resting metabolic rate. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Bhojraj, this creates a dangerous rebound effect once patients stop taking the medication. "When people stop GLP-1 therapy, studies show a lot of the weight will come back, along with worsening cardiometabolic markers like blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol," he warned. Also read | Ozempic approved for use in India: All you need to know about its benefits, risks and price

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Growing legal and regulatory scrutiny

The cardiologist's warnings come amidst mounting legal battles and updated regulatory labels for the drug class. Dr Bhojraj highlighted that as patients use these medications long-term, more severe, hidden side-effects are surfacing: "And we’re already seeing the messy side of this conversation. There are active lawsuits around GLP-1 medications alleging serious gastrointestinal injuries, including gastroparesis and intestinal obstruction."

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Beyond pending litigation, federal regulators have continually updated the safety profiles for these prescriptions to reflect real-world data, he added: "The FDA label for Ozempic also includes warnings around gallbladder disease, acute kidney injury, ileus, intestinal obstruction, severe constipation, and pulmonary aspiration during anaesthesia or deep sedation."

The warning regarding pulmonary aspiration has become a particular focus for surgical teams, as the delayed gastric emptying caused by GLP-1s means patients may still have food in their stomachs during surgery, even after fasting, he highlighted. Also read | HT Health Talk: Is there minimum and maximum age for Ozempic? Bengaluru doctor answers 10 FAQs about weight loss drugs

The need for a 'game plan'

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Dr Bhojraj stressed that he is not entirely anti-GLP-1, but rather an advocate for their responsible, structured use. For medications to deliver true health benefits, they must be viewed as tools within a broader metabolic framework rather than standalone cures. "You need a game plan when it comes to these medications," Dr Bhojraj concluded.

Medical guidelines increasingly echo this sentiment, suggesting that any patient on a GLP-1 protocol must aggressively prioritise dietary protein to preserve lean mass, engage in heavy resistance training to signal muscle retention, and work closely with clinical teams to establish a viable 'exit strategy' or maintenance plan to avoid metabolic relapse.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.