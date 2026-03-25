Cardiovascular surgeon shares 4 healthy habits that could change your life in 2026: ‘Going to bed at the same time’
To enhance health, Dr London advises daily walks post-meals, regular sleep patterns, complete alcohol elimination, and weekly aerobic workouts. Here's why.
Healthy lifestyle changes possess the ability to improve your physical and mental wellbeing. Eating whole foods, avoiding processed foods, exercising regularly, and sleeping at least 7 to 8 hours daily are among the most recommended healthy habits.
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However, there are specific changes you can make to your daily routine that are bound to transform your life in 2026, according to Dr Jeremy London. In an Instagram post shared on March 24, the board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with over 25 years of experience highlighted four transformative lifestyle adjustments designed to better your health.
Healthy habits that could change your life in 2026
Dr Jeremy suggested incorporating brief, gentle walks after meals to help regulate glucose levels, establishing a consistent sleep schedule by setting a nightly alarm, complete removal of alcohol as a profound way to achieve mental clarity and emotional stability, and finally, doing high-intensity aerobic exercise at least once a week to boost cardiovascular health.
According to him, these key recommendations help maintain bodily rhythms. Collectively, these habits represent a holistic approach to living a more energised and balanced life. Here's why, according to the cardiovascular surgeon, you should practice them daily:
1. After-meal walks
The cardiovascular surgeon suggests taking a 10 to 20-minute walk after every meal. Sharing his own experience, he explained, “We started integrating a 10- to 15-minute walk. We take our dogs out, not fast, not pushing ourselves, just literally a stroll. And within 10 minutes, I could watch my blood sugars drop.”
2. Same time for sleep
Dr Jeremy also suggests setting an alarm for the time that you want to go to sleep every night. Why is this important? He explains, “Going to bed at the same time is just as important as waking up at the same time every morning.” This could possibly improve your circadian rhythm.
3. Say no to alcohol
Next, he stressed the importance of eliminating alcohol. “Now, I realise this is likely to be the least popular, but I can tell you on no uncertain terms, removing alcohol has been one of the most transformative decisions I've made in my adult life,” he stated.
Furthermore, he stressed that quitting alcohol has been a magical change for him. “Every day is the same. I am living life untampered,” he added.
4. Aerobic exercise once a week
Lastly, he recommended doing high-intensity aerobic training once a week. “If you're walking, walk faster. Walk at an incline. If you're running, work sprints in,” he added.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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