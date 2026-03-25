Cardiovascular surgeon shares 4 healthy habits that could change your life in 2026: ‘Going to bed at the same time’

Dr Jeremy suggested incorporating brief, gentle walks after meals to help regulate glucose levels, establishing a consistent sleep schedule by setting a nightly alarm, complete removal of alcohol as a profound way to achieve mental clarity and emotional stability, and finally, doing high-intensity aerobic exercise at least once a week to boost cardiovascular health.

However, there are specific changes you can make to your daily routine that are bound to transform your life in 2026, according to Dr Jeremy London. In an Instagram post shared on March 24, the board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with over 25 years of experience highlighted four transformative lifestyle adjustments designed to better your health.

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Healthy lifestyle changes possess the ability to improve your physical and mental wellbeing. Eating whole foods, avoiding processed foods , exercising regularly, and sleeping at least 7 to 8 hours daily are among the most recommended healthy habits.

According to him, these key recommendations help maintain bodily rhythms. Collectively, these habits represent a holistic approach to living a more energised and balanced life. Here's why, according to the cardiovascular surgeon, you should practice them daily:

1. After-meal walks The cardiovascular surgeon suggests taking a 10 to 20-minute walk after every meal. Sharing his own experience, he explained, “We started integrating a 10- to 15-minute walk. We take our dogs out, not fast, not pushing ourselves, just literally a stroll. And within 10 minutes, I could watch my blood sugars drop.”

2. Same time for sleep Dr Jeremy also suggests setting an alarm for the time that you want to go to sleep every night. Why is this important? He explains, “Going to bed at the same time is just as important as waking up at the same time every morning.” This could possibly improve your circadian rhythm.

3. Say no to alcohol Next, he stressed the importance of eliminating alcohol. “Now, I realise this is likely to be the least popular, but I can tell you on no uncertain terms, removing alcohol has been one of the most transformative decisions I've made in my adult life,” he stated.

Furthermore, he stressed that quitting alcohol has been a magical change for him. “Every day is the same. I am living life untampered,” he added.

4. Aerobic exercise once a week Lastly, he recommended doing high-intensity aerobic training once a week. “If you're walking, walk faster. Walk at an incline. If you're running, work sprints in,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.