Celebrity cosmetologist shares 5 practical ways to build a skincare routine that suits your skin type and goals

The process of skincare nowadays is much more complex than it really should be. From viral beauty tips and product suggestions to conflicting and rapidly changing advice on the internet, it is no surprise that people end up doing more harm than good for their skin. Using too many products at once, playing around with harsh active ingredients, or following a skincare regime that is just not right for the person can result in more problems than benefits. Taking care of your skin doesn’t have to be tiring and difficult. Instead, it should fit into your life and your skin type. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aisshwarya Panddit, cosmetic doctor and founder of AuraEdge Aesthetic and Wellness, and Rachna Bahadur, founder of Flout gave practical ways to build a skincare routine.

5 practical ways to build a skincare routine that suits your skin type and goals.(Pexel)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | Dermatologist shares 7 simple ways to manage acne without overcomplicating your skincare routine

1. Recognise the true needs of your skin

According to Rachna, one needs to be aware of the true needs of his/her skin in order to create an effective skincare regimen. Different skin types behave differently, and Indian skin types, for example, may face specific problems like uneven skin tone, pigmentation, sensitivity, barrier damage, and problems related to pollution, humidity, and heat. Instead of trying out any trendy products and ingredients available, it will be better to identify the problems that your skin faces and try to solve them.

2. Fewer products but better ones

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The number of steps in your skincare routine will not guarantee healthier skin. In many instances, an excessive layering process can irritate your skin and impair its barrier function. It is much better to construct your skincare routine with fewer high-quality products rather than layering too many products at once. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The number of steps in your skincare routine will not guarantee healthier skin. In many instances, an excessive layering process can irritate your skin and impair its barrier function. It is much better to construct your skincare routine with fewer high-quality products rather than layering too many products at once. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Excessive layering process can irritate your skin and impair its barrier function. (Pexel)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Aisshwarya said, “Factors such as pigmentation, sensitivity, dryness, impaired skin barrier function, and uneven skin tone should have much higher importance while choosing skin care products than their popularity online.

3. Develop a workable skincare regimen

In skincare, the most important thing is that the process should be feasible and practical. For any routine to work, it should be realistic and fit into daily activities. Someone who travels frequently, spends a lot of time outdoors, works in an environment where there is air conditioning, and someone who is always stressed may require a different routine from the rest.

The climate, sleeping habits, screen usage, level of stress, and exposure to the environment affects how the skin acts. It is advisable to make the skincare routine fit the lifestyle.

4. Adopt consistency rather than inconsistency

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Generally, healthy skin is created through consistency rather than aggressiveness and overnight results. The skin tends to respond positively to consistent skincare practices rather than aggressive or inconsistent methods. Daily hydration, protection against the sun, barrier protection, and treating any skin concerns consistently yield more positive results than aggressive and inconsistent skincare practices.

Healthy skin is created through consistency rather than aggressiveness and overnight results. (Pexel)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Consistency still is the basis of having healthy skin. The benefits one can obtain from doing things regularly, like applying sunscreen, staying hydrated, and using the skincare products recommended to them, can be much more considerable than those from doing intensive sessions every now and then or changing their skincare products often,” said Dr Panddit.

5. Consider long-term skin well-being, not perfection

The aim of proper skincare is not to achieve flawlessly perfect skin. The idea should be keeping the skin healthy, strong, and functional regardless of any changes in conditions, stress, and aging. Healthy skin does not have to be poreless and smooth all the time, and striving for perfection can lead to unattainable expectations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON