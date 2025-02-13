Tired of pigmentation? Follow this expert-recommended 5-step skincare regimen to protect, treat and brighten your skin

Pigmentation or hyperpigmentation is a common concern where patches of the skin start to become darker. It occurs when melanin, responsible for giving your skin its colour, starts to be produced in excess. This leads to uneven skin tone, dark spots or hyperpigmentation, owing to factors like direct sun exposure, hormonal changes, acne scars and even ageing. Explore effective skincare routine to combat pigmentation and achieve radiant skin. (Freepik)

Though pigmentation takes time to fade, it is significant to address it at an early stage. One should always maintain a skincare routine to prevent damage and help treat existing spots. (Also read: Beauty influencers are using lube as primer for glowing skin: Here’s what experts say about this bizarre skincare trend )

Dr Anindita Sarkar, Chief Medical Officer, Clinically and AAYNA Clinics, shared with HT Lifestyle a comprehensive daily skincare routine that not only tackles dark patches but also helps you achieve clear and radiant skin.

1. Set the foundation of healthy skin with cleansing

Cleansing the skin is the first and foremost crucial step in any skincare routine. Use a gentle yet effective cleanser to remove dirt, excess oil, and impurities, as well as avoid clogging pores and prevent skin dullness. You can also use a hydrating or exfoliating cleanser with brightening ingredients to reduce pigmentation. Look for cleansers that contain vitamin c, niacinamide, or glycolic acid as they help even out skin tone while keeping the skin refreshed.

2. Use targeted serum

Serums contains active ingredients that help reduce pigmentation.(Adobe Stock)

After cleansing the skin, apply a serum that specifically targets pigmentation. Serums are concentrated with active ingredients that further help reduce dark spots, even skin tone, and melanin production. You can use a Vitamin C-based serum, which is one of the best ingredients for treating pigmentation, as its antioxidant property protects against sun damage and free radicals in the environment and boosts collagen production.

Additionally, AHA, BHA and retinol can be used exclusively for the PM routine. While kojic acid, alpha arbutin and niacinamide can be used in the AM and PM routines to slow down melanin production and improve skin texture.

3. Hydrate to strengthen skin barrier

A well-hydrated skin barrier works as a shield and helps in treating pigmentation. Using a moisturiser that helps lock in hydration, repair damage and reduce skin sensitivity can strengthen the skin barrier. On the other hand, dehydrated skin is more prone to irritation, which can worsen dark spots and uneven skin tone.

Hence, look for moisturisers that contain hyaluronic acids, which are used for hydration, ceramides to strengthen the skin barrier, and niacinamide to help with uneven skin tone. If your skin is dry, opt for a richer cream or use a lightweight gel-based moisturiser for oily skin types.

4. Always use sunscreen

Apply SPF 50+ daily to prevent dark spots and UV damage.(Adobe Stock)

Sun exposure is one of the biggest triggers for pigmentation. Direct exposure to UV rays stimulates melanin production, which makes existing dark spots darker and causes new ones to appear more evidently. It is highly effective to apply sunscreen daily for protection.

Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with UVA, SPF 50+ and PA+++ protection and also look for formulas that include Zinc Oxide, Titanium Dioxide or Niacinamide for added protection. Do reapply sunscreen when you are outdoors, and continue applying sunscreen even when you’re indoors working in front of a screen to avoid damage from blue light radiation.

5. Exfoliate to boost skin cell renewal

Exfoliation plays a vital role in removing dead skin cells. It promotes cell turnover and fades pigmentation faster. By removing dead cells, exfoliation allows brightening ingredients to penetrate deeper and work more effectively. Use glycolic acid (AHA), lactic acid and mandelic acid to dissolve dead skin and reveal fresh skin underneath.

If you have sensitive skin, opt for gentle yet effective exfoliants. Use it 2-3 times a week to enhance skin renewal and get a renewed skin. Use exfoliants such as AHAs/BHAs only in your PM routine, and avoid mixing them with other exfoliating ingredients such as retinol on the same night to prevent over-exfoliation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.