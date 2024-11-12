Sun is not out but dark spots are? Tips for all-season hyperpigmentation fix

Sun damage to the skin can occur even during the autumn or fall and winter season because ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun can penetrate through clouds, fog and smog. While clouds can reduce the intensity of UV radiation, they don’t block it completely. Hidden winter sun damage: How to protect your skin from UV rays all year long (Photo by Pixabay)

Up to 80% of UV rays can reach the Earth's surface on overcast days. This means that even when it is cloudy or foggy, the UV rays can still impact your skin, leading to potential damage over time. It is important to use sun protection even when the sun isn’t shining directly.

Understanding sun-induced pigmentation

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Akanksha Sanghvi, Dermatologist and Founder of Oprava Aesthetics, explained, “Sun-induced hyperpigmentation, often referred to as photomelanosis or sunspots or melasma, occurs when UV radiation stimulates excess production of melanin, the pigment responsible for skin colour. This overproduction leads to uneven, darker patches on the skin, typically in areas most exposed to the sun, like the face and hands.”

Stress is a major reason for your acne breakouts. It also causes pigmentation. (Getty Images)

She elaborated, “The condition results from the skin's response to UV damage, causing melanin-producing cells to become overactive. Prolonged exposure to the sun without adequate protection can exacerbate this pigmentation, making it crucial to use sunscreen and limit sun exposure to prevent and manage these dark spots. Hyperpigmentation is essentially a protective response of the skin. When UV rays penetrate the skin, they stimulate melanin production to shield the deeper layers from damage. However, this process can sometimes lead to an overproduction of melanin, resulting in dark spots or patches.”

Prevention is key

Prevention is the first line of defense against sun-induced pigmentation. Dr Sanghvi emphasised upon the importance of sun protection and shared, “The best way to prevent sun induced skin damage is to use sunscreen consistently. Choose a broad-spectrum, water resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 40 or higher and reapply it every two hours, especially if you’re swimming or sweating.”

In addition to sunscreen, Dr Sanghvi recommended wearing protective clothing, such as wide-brimmed hats and UV-blocking sunglasses and seeking shade during peak sun hours. "These simple steps can significantly reduce your risk of developing pigmentation and other sun-related skin issues.

For individuals with severe sun sensitivity and tendencies to sun burns, Dr Akanksha recommended a new concept of UV protective clothing. She revealed, “In the quest for enhanced sun protection, UV protective clothing has emerged as a game-changer. Unlike traditional fabrics, these garments are designed with specific materials and weaves that block harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays from penetrating the skin. The effectiveness of these clothes is measured by the Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) rating, which indicates how well the fabric shields against UV radiation. For instance, a UPF 50 rating means that only 1/50th of UV radiation can pass through, offering significantly better protection than regular clothing. As awareness of sun safety grows, incorporating UPF-rated clothing into daily wear is becoming a practical and stylish way to guard against the risks of sun exposure.”

Treating existing pigmentation

For those already dealing with pigmentation, Dr Sanghvi offered several treatment options. She advised, “Topical treatments containing ingredients like arbutin, licorice extract, vitamin C and niacinamide can help lighten dark spots by inhibiting melanin production and promoting cell turnover.”

Face masks are an effective way of removing tan, dark spots and pigmentation.(Pexels)

Chemical peels and laser treatments are also effective for more stubborn pigmentation. Dr. Sanghvi added, “We suggest combination chemical peels containing retinol or TCA along with other hydrating ingredients and amino acids for our patients suffering from stubborn pigmentation. The best treatment so far to treat uneven skin tone and dark spots is Q-switch Laser Toning.” However, she cautioned that these treatments should be performed by a qualified dermatologist to ensure safety and efficacy.

At-Home Care Tips

In addition to professional treatments, Dr Sanghvi suggested incorporating specific skincare routines into your daily regimen. “Gentle exfoliation using exfoliating pads/wipes containing AHA, BHA once a week is crucial to remove dead skin cells and promote cell renewal. However, be cautious not to over-exfoliate, as this can irritate the skin and potentially worsen pigmentation.”

Lifestyle Considerations

Dr Sanghvi highlighted the role of overall skin health in managing pigmentation. “A balanced diet rich in citrus fruits, orange/yellow vegetables rich in beta carotene, can support skin repair and reduce inflammation. Staying hydrated and avoiding excessive alcohol and smoking can also contribute to healthier, more resilient skin.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Ganesh Kamath, Co-Founder and CEO at Earthraga, echoed, “Hyperpigmentation occurs when certain areas of the skin produce excess melanin, the pigment responsible for skin colour. This excess melanin results in darker patches or spots that contrast with the surrounding skin. Several factors can contribute to hyperpigmentation, including sun exposure, hormonal changes, skin inflammation, medications and genetics.”

Skincare is more than just a daily routine; it is a reflection of your internal health and well-being. Ganesh Kamath concluded, “Proper skincare helps maintain the skin's integrity, prevents issues and addresses concerns like hyperpigmentation. Taking time to care for your skin not only enhances its appearance but also contributes to your overall health. One of the most crucial steps in managing hyperpigmentation is protecting your skin from the sun. Using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF daily helps prevent further darkening of existing spots and reduces the risk of new ones forming. Also keeping your skin well-hydrated is essential for its overall health and appearance. Keeping your skin well-hydrated is essential for its overall health and appearance.”