Check out Malaika Arora's three face yoga poses to get glowing skin and fight ageing: Watch video

Actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, credits her healthy lifestyle and enviable body to yoga. The star not only stays in shape with the help of yoga asanas, but she also makes sure her skin remains healthy and glowing with its help. And now, she is dishing out three Face Yoga exercises that can help one achieve the same.

Malaika's yoga studio, Sarva Yoga, took to Instagram recently to share a video of the star doing Face Yoga asanas. The exercises help achieve glowing skin, fight wrinkles and ageing, tone the jawline, and more. The three asanas are Balloon Pose, Face Tapping Pose and Fish Pose, and Malaika also mentioned their benefits.

"Don't we all look for natural ways to get healthy and glowing skin? This #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek treat your skin with love with these 3 facial exercises," they captioned the post. Scroll ahead to watch the video:

Balloon Pose And Benefits:

The video shows Malaika, dressed in a black crop top and workout tights, demonstrating the steps to do the three Face Yoga asanas. She does the first asana - Balloon Pose - by blowing up her mouth and keeping two fingers on her lips to stop the air from passing out. Then, she removes the fingers and exhales. The Balloon Pose is a "go-to pose for facial muscles as it helps with blood circulation", the post said.

Face Tapping Pose And Benefits:

Malaika did the second asana - Face Tapping Pose - by gently tapping her entire face and neck with the tip of her fingers. According to Malaika, "tapping gives a flushed, natural glow to the skin, as it stimulates blood circulation". It also prevents ageing and wrinkles.

Fish Pose And Benefits:

The third yoga exercise - Fish Pose - required Malaika to pull the cheeks and corners of her lips inwards and lean her head backwards. This exercise stretches the neck region and helps tone the jawline and chin, the post added.

So, which Face Yoga asana are you trying out today?

