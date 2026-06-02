Chef Kunal Kapur shares rich and creamy chocolate banana mousse recipe: See step-by-step preparation

On hot summer afternoons, a cup of chilled chocolate mousse seems to be the perfect fix. Taking to Instagram on June 2, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his recipe for the same. The easy recipe uses just four ingredients that are often readily available in the kitchen, and can be whipped up by anyone in minutes.

Kunal Kapur's dark chocolate mousse uses only four ingredients. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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Describing the dish, the chef wrote in the caption, “This Chocolate Banana Mousse is rich, creamy, and naturally sweetened with ripe bananas. Made with simple ingredients and blended to silky perfection, it’s the perfect guilt-free dessert for when those chocolate cravings hit. Whether enjoyed as an afternoon treat or a post-dinner indulgence, this mousse is quick to make and absolutely delicious.”

The detailed steps to make the chocolate banana mousse are as follows.

Ingredients for chocolate banana mousse

Chopped dark chocolate sweetened: 200 gms

Large bananas: 3

Peanut butter: 2 tbsp

Unsweetened dairy cream: 1/4 cup

Method of preparation

To make chocolate banana mouse, the first step is to melt the chocolate. Take a slab of dark chocolate and chop it up well. Place the chocolate inside a bowl, and the bowl on a heated water bath. This will allow the chocolate to slowly melt. Keep stirring as the chocolate melts. When the chocolate has completely melted, remove it from the heated water bath. Next, take three large bananas and peel them. Break them in half and add them to a blender. Over-ripe bananas work best for the mousse. Along with the bananas, add peanut butter, unsweetened cream, and the molten dark chocolate. Now, blend them well for one-and-a-half to two minutes. After blending, it should become light and fluffy and reach a smooth consistency. The mousse is almost ready. Pour the mixture into serving glasses and then place them into the refrigerator for one to two hours. Take the mousse out once it has set completely. Garnish with chopped chocolate bits and enjoy.

More about Kunal Kapur

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{{^usCountry}} Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article is for informational purposes only. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article is for informational purposes only. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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