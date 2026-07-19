Chef Kunal Kapur shares simple and delicious dhaniya wale aloo recipe: See step-by-step preparation

While we occasionally crave fancy dishes, it is the comfort of a well-cooked everyday meal that always manages to win hearts. Taking to Instagram on July 18, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared one such recipe - dhaniya wale aloo (coriander potato).

Kunal Kapur's dhaniya wale aloo recipe is a vegetarian comfort dish. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption, “That fresh dhaniya chutney coating, the perfect hit of spice, and potatoes that soak up every bit of flavour… this is the kind of recipe you’ll keep making on repeat.”

The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for dhaniya wale aloo Fresh coriander leaves - 1 bunch

Ginger - ½ inch piece

Garlic cloves - 6

Green chilli - 2

Lemon - ½

Water - a dash

Potato, medium - 5

Oil - 3 tbsp

Hing - ½ tsp

Dry red chilli - 2

Coriander seeds, pounded - 1 tbsp

Green chilli - 2-3

Salt - to taste

Black salt - ½ tsp

Turmeric powder - ½ tsp

Chilli powder - 1 tsp

Coriander powder - 1 tsp

Chaat masala - 2 tsp

Garam masala - ½ tsp

Kasoori methi - a pinch Method of preparation First, wash the fresh coriander and break the stems in half. Put them in a blender along with ginger, garlic and green chillies. Squeeze in half a lemon and add a dash of water, and then blend it into a smooth paste. Keep it aside for later. Next, wash and peel the potatoes. Cut them into small cubes. Heat up some oil in a pan. Then add hing, dry red chillies, pounded coriander seeds and slit green chillies. Sauté for a while before adding in the diced potatoes. Add some salt and black salt, and saute until the potatoes start turning brown. Next, add turmeric powder, chilli powder, coriander powder, chaat masala, garam masala, and kasoori methi. Cook it until the potatoes are well coated with the masala and turn golden. Now pour in the prepared coriander mixture and cook on high heat. Serve it warm and enjoy. More about Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for dhaniya wale aloo Fresh coriander leaves - 1 bunch

Ginger - ½ inch piece

Garlic cloves - 6

Green chilli - 2

Lemon - ½

Water - a dash

Potato, medium - 5

Oil - 3 tbsp

Hing - ½ tsp

Dry red chilli - 2

Coriander seeds, pounded - 1 tbsp

Green chilli - 2-3

Salt - to taste

Black salt - ½ tsp

Turmeric powder - ½ tsp

Chilli powder - 1 tsp

Coriander powder - 1 tsp

Chaat masala - 2 tsp

Garam masala - ½ tsp

Kasoori methi - a pinch Method of preparation First, wash the fresh coriander and break the stems in half. Put them in a blender along with ginger, garlic and green chillies. Squeeze in half a lemon and add a dash of water, and then blend it into a smooth paste. Keep it aside for later. Next, wash and peel the potatoes. Cut them into small cubes. Heat up some oil in a pan. Then add hing, dry red chillies, pounded coriander seeds and slit green chillies. Sauté for a while before adding in the diced potatoes. Add some salt and black salt, and saute until the potatoes start turning brown. Next, add turmeric powder, chilli powder, coriander powder, chaat masala, garam masala, and kasoori methi. Cook it until the potatoes are well coated with the masala and turn golden. Now pour in the prepared coriander mixture and cook on high heat. Serve it warm and enjoy. More about Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

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Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.

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