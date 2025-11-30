Chennai nutrition coach says 'paneer tikka sandwich is not high in protein', shares list of 7 'pseudo health foods'

In a reality check for health-conscious foodies, Raj Ganpath, a fitness and nutrition coach with 18 years of experience and co-founder of The Quad, took to Instagram on November 26 to dismantle the myth surrounding several commonly promoted 'health foods'. Raj urged people to eat for enjoyment rather than falling for misleading nutritional claims. Also read | Are you taking enough protein? Common signs that you have protein deficiency; tips to fix Raj Ganpath said a paneer tikka sandwich is more of a tasty treat than a protein-packed meal. (Made using Gemini AI)

Is a spinach dip actually ‘healthy’?

In his post, Raj cut through the noise of diet culture by simplifying the purpose of food and exposing the minimal health benefits of certain popular dishes. He began by targeting dishes often misinterpreted as high-protein or vegetable-rich, saying: “A paneer tikka sandwich is a sandwich. With a couple of pieces of paneer. It is not a protein-rich meal. Eat it because you like it. Not because it is 'high in protein'. A spinach dip is a rich, creamy dip. With a tiny bit of spinach in it. It is not spinach in the form of a dip. Eat it because it is tasty. Not because it is 'healthy'.”

Pulao is not a replacement for veggies on your plate

Raj continued, highlighting how dishes containing small amounts of vegetables are often mistakenly considered substitutes for a full serving of greens. He also called out sweet treats marketed with a healthy twist. He said: “A vegetable pulao is a pulao. With a small amount of vegetables in it. It is not a replacement for vegetables on your plate. Eat it because it is tasty. Not because it is 'healthy'. Banana bread is a sweet bread. Flavoured with bananas. It is not banana in the form of bread. Eat it because it is tasty. Not because it is 'healthy'. A gobi paratha is a paratha. With a bit of gobi inside. It is not a serving of vegetables in bread. Eat it because it is tasty. Not because it is 'healthy'.”

‘Dry fruit laddu is not low-calorie'

Raj also provided clear disclaimers for traditional Indian sweets, often rationalised by their ingredients, and added, “Carrot halwa is a halwa. With mostly milk, sugar, ghee and some carrot. It is not low in sugar or fat. Eat it because it is tasty. Not because it is 'healthy'. A dry fruit laddu is a laddu. Sweetened with dates and dried fruit. It is not low-calorie or a replacement for fruit. Eat it if you like it. Not because it is 'healthy'.”

He encouraged a more balanced and honest approach to nutrition, urging people to enjoy their favourite foods without the false pretence of chasing health benefits where very few exist. Concluding his post, Raj explained: “Pseudo-health foods are mostly pseudo. With a tiny bit of health. They are not shortcuts. Because there are no shortcuts. Eat them if you like them. Not because you can get healthier eating them.”

In his caption, Raj offered a simple guideline for healthy eating: “Simplify. Eat vegetables for health, protein-rich foods for strength, starchy foods for comfort and dessert for enjoyment. The best shortcut is to not look for shortcuts. Instead, buckle up and do what needs to be done.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.