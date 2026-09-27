Chest burning after tea? Cardiologist reveals when it could mean a heart attack and shares 5 warning signs to watch for

A cup of tea is a favourite morning or evening pick-me-up for many. But for some, it may be followed by a burning sensation in the chest, often brushed off as acidity. Acidity is common, but the catch is that some heart attack symptoms can feel similar. Assuming that chest discomfort is simply a digestive problem and can be treated with home remedies or hacks might not be the best approach.

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Dr Dixit Garg, consultant in interventional cardiology at Manipal Hospital, Gurugram, told HT Lifestyle that a burning sensation in the chest after a cup of tea is often dismissed as acidity. Because this discomfort feels familiar, many people may fail to recognise that it could sometimes signal a heart attack.

The cardiologist also warned that many make a mistake, confusing this feeling with acidity or indigestion. Instead of getting it checked, they rely on an antacid. And by the time they reach the hospital, it becomes more serious.

Why does a heart attack happen?

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{{^usCountry}} To understand the why, the warning signs need urgent attention; it helps to know what happens during a heart attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To understand the why, the warning signs need urgent attention; it helps to know what happens during a heart attack. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Garg said, “A heart attack occurs when one of the arteries that supplies blood to the heart becomes blocked, most often because a fatty deposit inside the blood vessel ruptures and a clot then forms. When the flow of blood is halted, the heart muscle is deprived of oxygen and begins to suffer damage. Since the loss of heart muscle can happen over a short period of time, early recognition and immediate medical treatment are essential.”

Which heart attack signs are mistaken for acidity?

The early signs show up as acidity.

Dr Garg highlighted that symptoms resembling acidity may sometimes signal a heart attack, particularly in women, older adults, and people with diabetes. Even chest discomfort after a cup of tea should not automatically be dismissed as acidity. Here are the warning signs to watch for:

Persistent heartburn that feels like severe acidity and does not improve with antacids or home remedies.

A recurring burning sensation after meals.

Acidity-like discomfort with pain spreading to the jaw, neck, shoulders, back, or arms.

Frequent indigestion with unexplained breathlessness during routine activities such as walking or climbing stairs.

Acidity-like symptoms accompanied by sudden sweating, dizziness or unusual weakness.

Prevention tips

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Here are some risk factor prevention tips from the expert:

Lean protein sources like fish and chicken are known for muscle formation and tissue repair.

1. Eat a balanced diet:

A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins

Helps keep blood vessels healthy

2. Stay physically active:

Important to stay physically active

Regular exercise helps to strengthen the heart

Enhances circulation

Aids in maintaining a healthy weight

3. Avoid tobacco completely:

Stop using tobacco altogether since smoking and the use of tobacco greatly increase the chance of having blocked arteries and heart attacks.

4. Control blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes:

Properly managing blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes reduces damage to the blood vessels and decreases cardiac risk.

5. Manage stress and sleep well:

Managing stress and getting enough sleep helps to support overall heart health.

6. Prioritise regular health check-ups:

Important to have regular health check-ups since routine screenings can detect risk factors early.

How is a heart attack diagnosed?

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Several tests are conducted to confirm the diagnosis and determine the extent of the damage.

“An electrocardiogram (ECG) is used to detect any changes in the electrical activity of the heart, and blood tests check for cardiac markers such as troponin, which are released when heart muscle cells are damaged. An echocardiogram is employed to evaluate the heart's pumping action, and coronary angiography is used to find the precise location and the severity of the blockage,” he mentioned the tests involved.

A heart attack does not always announce itself with sudden or dramatic symptoms. Even chest discomfort after a simple cup of tea may sometimes be a warning sign, easily mistaken for ordinary acidity.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.