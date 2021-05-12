Home / Lifestyle / Health / China's Sinovac vaccine highly effective in health workers: Indonesian study
As per an Indonesian study, China's Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 vaccine showed it was 98% effective at preventing death in healthcare workers and 96% effective at preventing their hospitalisation
Reuters |
UPDATED ON MAY 12, 2021 03:32 PM IST
China's Sinovac vaccine highly effective in health workers: Indonesian study(Reuters Photo)

An analysis of Indonesian healthcare workers inoculated with a Covid-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech showed it was 98% effective at preventing death and 96% effective at preventing hospitalisation, a health ministry official said.

The preliminary study was done from data on healthcare workers in the Indonesian capital Jakarta who had received the CoronaVac vaccine between January and March this year, lead researcher and health official Pandji Dhewantara said on Wednesday

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
