Chinese socialite shares top 5 'habits women in China swear by to glow from within, lose weight in the best way'

In an Instagram post on August 24, Sara Jane Ho – etiquette expert, socialite and host of Netflix show, Mind Your Manners – listed 'five healthy girl habits that women in China swear by'. In the video she posted, Sara described five health practices popular among women in China, rooted in traditional Chinese medicine principles. Also read | Chinese grandpas with abs in their 70s and 80s slay in intense workout videos, wow internet Sara Jane Ho said that eating steamed veggies and light stir fries with rice is the best way to lose weight while staying full. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Sara said, “I'm going to tell you five healthy girl habits that women in China swear by according to traditional Chinese medicine. And guess what? It's all about lighting your internal fire.”

In the video, she explained that these habits focus on internal warmth, deep hydration, and gentle nourishment over cold or raw foods – think starting the day with a hot ginger goji berry brew and opting for silky congee over chilled salads for sustenance.

She said Chinese women favour steamed vegetables and light stir-fries for weight management and herbal soups for blood support and hydration. Sara also highlighted foot soaks and moxibustion as a way to boost circulation and support kidney health, contrasting them with current trends like ice baths.

Sara's 'five healthy girl habits' include:

1. Hot ginger goji berry brew

“Number one – a hot ginger goji berry brew every morning throughout the day. Chinese girls know this is the OG (original) glow tonic from grandma way before wellness blogs even began,” Sara said. What are the health benefits of goji berries? As per Medicalnewstoday.com, purported health benefits of goji berries range from anti-ageing effects to glucose regulation and immune function support. Click here to know more.

2. Silky congee

Sara added, “Number two – silky congee over chilled salads. Chinese girls are thinking Hello, warmth, hydration, and gentle nourishment.” Congee is a loose rice soup that has been considered a medicinal food in China for centuries.

3. Steamed veggies

Sara also said: “Number three – steamed veggies and light stir-fries plus rice instead of kale, kale, kale. All Chinese girls know it's the best way to lose weight while staying full.” Steamed vegetables versus raw: which is healthier? Click here to know more.

4. Herbal soups

“Number four – herbal soups over trendy juice cleanses. It will support your blood and hydrate you deeply,” she added. Accoring to a 2017 Vice report, soup has played a major part in Chinese cuisine and culture, prepared not only for taste, but for nutritional and health benefits. Click here to know more.

5. Foot soak and moxibustion

Sara said, “And number five – foot soak and moxibustion instead of ice baths and cold fingertips. You'll boost circulation and support your kidney instead of depleting your energy.” As per Cleveland Clinic, moxibustion is a therapeutic method in traditional Chinese medicine, and it commonly goes concurrently with acupuncture. Click here to know more.

She concluded, “So there you go, those are my five healthy Chinese girl habits that are all about staying warm, nourishing your organs, and glowing from within.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.