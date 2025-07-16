Russian woman explains 'why Russian girls are so skinny', shares 6 diet and fitness hacks: 'We stop eating if...'

Aleksandra Dorokhina is a content creator, who keeps sharing wellness and lifestyle tips on her Instagram page. On April 27, she shared 'few tips' about staying fit and healthy in a post titled, 'How Russian girls stay so skinny', and said in the video, “Ever wondered why Russian girls are so skinny?” Also read | No time to workout? Doctor shares simple weekly routine for women with just 2 exercises Aleksandra Dorokhina shared her tips to stay toned in an Instagram video. (Instagram/ Aleksandra Dorokhina)

According to her, these six fitness hacks help Russian women stay in shape:

10K is a must

1. Aleksandra said, "We walk everywhere. 10K steps is just a normal day." Walking 10,000 steps daily is seen as a key component of weight loss, improved cardiovascular health, and overall well-being. Although some recent research suggests that even fewer steps can yield significant benefits.

Avoid processed food and sugar

2. “We try to cut processed food and sugar,” Aleksandra said. Cutting down on processed foods and added sugars is a key strategy for weight loss and improved health, as these are often high in calories, unhealthy fats, and refined carbohydrates, and low in essential nutrients and fibre.

Stop eating when full

3. "We don't take huge portions, and if we are full, we stop eating," Aleksandra added. To stop eating when full, practice mindful eating by recognizing your body's fullness cues and not overconsuming, aim to eat until you are no longer hungry, rather than feeling stuffed.

Yoga for women can be a wonderful way to enhance physical flexibility, reduce stress, and promote overall well-being.(Shutterstock)

Stay active

4. She further said, "We prefer the active lifestyle – Pilates, yoga, strength workout." The benefits of Pilates, yoga, and strength workouts include improvement in flexibility, strength, and mind-body connection. Earlier in March, actor Bhagyashree shared her simple workout routine for staying fit at 56, and it included yoga, Pilates and weight training.

Eat nutritious, whole foods

5. "We like less snacking and more real meals," Aleksandra said. To reduce snacking and favour more substantial, healthy meals, focus on making deliberate food choices, consuming adequate protein and fibre, and managing your environment to minimise tempting unhealthy options.

Avoid emotional eating

6. She added, "If we have stress, we walk it off, not eat it off." If you're feeling stressed, a walk can be a great way to alleviate it, but it's important to avoid eating while stressed as it can negatively impact your digestive system and potentially lead to unhealthy eating habits or cravings for less nutritious foods.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.