Clinic shares Rajpal Yadav's hair transplant journey in pre and post-surgery video. Watch

A video of Rajpal Yadav's hair transplant journey showing his pre and post-surgery look has gone viral on social media. The actor had undergone a hair transplant surgery a few years back. The video shows his transformation after undergoing a hair transplant. The post was shared on the Instagram page of QHT Clinic, which performed the actor's hair transplant surgery. Rajpal Yadav's hair transplant journey video goes viral on social media. (Instagram )

Rajpal Yadav's hair transplant journey

The video features a photo montage showcasing Rajpal Yadav's hair transplant procedure and his completely transformed hairline a few months post-surgery. The clip begins with a picture of the actor's pre-surgery hairline, followed by the hairline design the actor and his doctor opted for him. In the post-surgery image, one can see the hair grafts added onto the bald or thinning areas of the scalp.

In the last few seconds of the clip, the clinic shows Rajpal Yadav's hair growth after four months of the hair transplant surgery. In the end, they posted several pictures showing the actor's transformed hairline.

Internet reacts to Rajpal Yadav's hair transplant video

Rajpal Yadav's clip garnered over 2.5 million views. Netizens also reacted to the clip. One user wrote, "Kinda looks Gordon Ramsay." Another commented, "Love this for him." A fan praised the actor and remarked, "We appreciate and love a man who's open about the work he's had done."

Things to remember while getting a hair transplant

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aman Dua, MBBS, MD dermatology, chief dermatologist and hair transplant surgeon at AK CLINICS, said, "If you're considering getting a hair transplant, don't do it in a rush like one month prior to your wedding. It has to be done well in advance for the surgery to yield good results - 6 to 8 months, to be exact."

They added, "Most importantly, it's essential for you to choose the right certified surgeon for your surgery. Stir clear from technician-based clinics. Do several thorough consultations with your hair restoration surgeon, and once you both arrive at a common ground! A quality surgery ensures minimized side effects and great results."